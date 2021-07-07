David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone is among sites suggested for summer getaway adventures by Tennessee State Parks.
David Crockett was a pioneer, soldier, and politician. He was born near the town of Limestone, Tenn. in 1786, according to the Tennessee State Parks website. David Crockett Birthplace State Park commemorates the birthplace of this famous Tennessean.
In 1817, Crockett moved to Lawrence County. While serving in Congress, he fought for his people’s right to keep land they had settled on in the new frontier of West Tennessee. Crockett died at the Alamo Mission in March of 1836 while aiding the Texans in their fight for independence from Mexico. David Crockett Birthplace State Park became a state park in 1973.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park has 88 campsites. The campground is located near the scenic Nolichucky River. A swimming pool and a playground are located adjacent to the camping area.
The 105-acre park sits just upstream from the falls of the scenic Nolichucky River and is maintained as a memorial to Crockett. The area includes an 18th-century living farmstead, replica cabin, limestone marker, and visitor center exhibits. Nearby is the Cherokee National Forest and his father’s Crockett Tavern Museum in Morristown.
The Nolichucky River provides fishing opportunities for a variety of fish including, smallmouth and largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, redeye, and catfish.
Tennessee State Parks also suggests exploring the Natchez Trace Parkway
The 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway commemorates the ancient trail used by animals and people that connected portions of the Mississippi River to the salt licks in central Tennessee. There are more than a dozen campgrounds along the Natchez Trace Parkway corridor and numerous opportunities for hiking, biking and horseback riding, the Tennessee State Parks website says.
The Natchez Trace Parkway represents 10,000 years of North American history. This scenic parkway links Natchez with Nashville and crosses some of the most beautiful terrain in the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. The Parkway has been declared a National Scenic Byway and an All-American Road, and has been chosen as one of America’s 10 best biking roads. Open year-round for motorists, hikers and bikers, it provides visitors the opportunity for an unhurried trip through time.
The Natchez Trace also crosses four ecosystems and eight major watersheds, and provides habitat for nearly 1,500 species of plants, 33 mammal species, 134 bird species, and 70 species of reptiles and amphibians. Also designated as a National Scenic Byway and All-American Road, the parkway encourages modern travelers to experience historic and scenic landscapes at a leisurely pace.
Other suggested getaways include David Crockett State Park in Middle Tennessee, and Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park, Pinson Mounds State Archeological Park, Pickwick Landing State Park and Paris Landing State Park in West Tennessee.