I’m not sure exactly when my fascination for London, England began.
I suspect it may have started July 29, 1981, when I watched on television with much of the world as the young Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in what was portrayed by the media (and the British Crown) as the “fairy tale” wedding of the century.
Later in high school, I developed an obsession with the ‘80s British pop band Duran Duran — like many teenage girls at the time. This only furthered my interest in all things British, which my English teacher Vera Isbill helped to further cultivate in her senior classes at South Greene High School. Mrs. Isbill taught us about Old English poetry, Shakespearean literature, and the British Royal lineage. She spoke enthusiastically about the Royal family, almost as if she personally knew them, saying that she felt Queen Elizabeth II would one day step down from the throne to allow her first-born, Prince Charles, to take over as the King of England before her death. (Sorry, Mrs. Isbill, but your prediction hasn’t happened. The Queen marked 70 years on the throne this year, and Prince Charles is still waiting to be king!)
I was so envious when my English teacher announced one day in class that she was planning a trip to England. I remember telling her how much I wanted to one day see London. “One day, you will!” she assured me.
After my high school graduation in the summer of 1985, I received a postcard postmarked from London, England. It was from Mrs. Isbill, and I was so thrilled! I knew at that moment that I would one day follow in her footsteps. I didn’t know at the time, however, that it would take me 37 years to do so.
Earlier this month, I finally fulfilled my long-held dream and crossed the pond to set foot on English soil and see London with my own eyes. My only regret is that Mrs. Isbill is not still alive for me to tell her and share our enthusiasm for all things British. But perhaps the readers of The Greeneville Sun will indulge me and enjoy a few photographs that I took during my once-in-a-lifetime trip. I hope to share a few in this article and perhaps more in a future Accent edition.
There was so much to see and do in the week that I was in London. I was blessed to have great weather and a couple of British friends who met up with me there to share in my experiences.
As a major Harry Potter fan, I was thrilled to tour the Warner Bros. Studio in Watford (just outside London) and see where the movies were filmed. The site is London’s No. 1 tourist attraction and it’s a must-see for any Potter enthusiast — no matter your age! I booked through Golden Tours and arranged for private transport in a taxi to and from my hotel in central London.
The next day, I did the “Ultimate London Sightseeing Walking Tour.” To get a full appreciation of the city and its iconic landmarks, I strongly suggest seeing it on foot, not solely from a tour bus. Be sure to wear a comfortable pair of walking shoes because you’re definitely going to cover some ground on the streets of London! Our terrific tour guide, Mike, took us from St. Paul’s Cathedral all the way to Buckingham Palace. Along the way, we traversed past many of the top sight-seeing spots in London, including the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, the Bank of England, Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, the Royal Exchange, Trifalgar Square, and the Monument to the Great Fire of London, just to name a few. We also saw glimpses of 10 Downing Street, where the British Prime Minister works and lives. (No, we didn’t see Boris Johnson. Ironically, Johnson announced his resignation from his role of Prime Minister only an hour after my plane had touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport.)
Following the walking tour, my friends, Lynsey Sale and Linda Kennedy, treated me to dinner at The Wellington. The pub in Charing Cross is named after Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington, who was famously responsible for the defeat of Napoleon in 1815. Wellesley later became the British Prime Minister. (I hope in a later article to talk more the Duke of Wellington and his inspiration for a character in the PBS television show, “Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” which brought the three of us together as friends.)
My fourth full day in London was spent mainly at Hyde Park, where I enjoyed a flashback to my teenage youth by attending a Duran Duran concert. The British band, which rose to fame during my high school years in the ’80s, is known for such hits as “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “A View To a Kill” and “Notorious.” The group is celebrating their 40th year in the music business and they are still going strong. They will be inducted later this year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Hame. At the show, Duran Duran was joined by legendary musician and producer Nile Rodgers.
By days five and six in London, I had almost walked myself to death, but I was blissfully happy and there were still things I wanted to see before I came back home. The Tower of London and the British Museum were two of those sites. Both were incredible, and I highly recommend visiting both if you are ever in London. Located along the River Thames, the Tower of London is a castle that dates back to the time of Henry VIII. At the site, you can meet the Yeoman Warders (also known as Beefeaters) who are the official guardians of the castle. You can also see the famous ravens who reside at the Tower of London. British superstition says that if the ravens leave the Tower of London, then the Crown will fall.
Visitors to the British Museum can learn about human history and culture from across the globe. The museum has more than 50 galleries and several special exhibitions — all of which could take days to explore if you had the time. One of the galleries that I specially sought out was the Ancient Egyptian gallery, just to see the mummies. (Yes, it’s a bit creepy when I think about the human remains, but ... how cool was it to see a cat mummy on display!)
Another London attraction that was definitely on my “to-do” list was a ride on the London Eye. This incredible, slow-moving ferris wheel offers spectacular views of London and the River Thames. It was definitely one of my favorite things to experience, along with a boat cruise on the River Thames.
I truly could go on and on about my London trip. My hope is that you, too, can one day board a plane and cross the Atlantic Ocean to also enjoy this vibrant, historic city. I was inspired by my high school English teacher to go, and I really hope that I can encourage others to do the same. Do you hear it? London is definitely calling you.