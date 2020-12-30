Tomorrow night the clock will strike midnight and 2020, with all its infamy, will be no more. It’s been a challenging year for many of us in many ways. But there have been good moments too.
My view from the Accent desk is a bit different than that of my colleagues who dedicate themselves to covering news. I think I’ve got the sweeter job, but I’m sure they would differ, in spite of the long and inconvenient hours they put in to keep folks informed.
As I look back over a year of Accent, there aren’t breaking news stories, elections or crimes. Mostly, I see faces — or the lack of faces, in the photo of the Greeneville Commons above. Each face represents a story and each story touched me in some way. I’ve gathered some photographs so we can look back together and be reminded of the people we met on our journey through 2020.
Thank you for making Accent part of your 2020. I wish you all a happy and healthy 2021!