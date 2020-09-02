Where will talent, determination and a dream take a small town boy? All the way to Nashville, in the case of Derrick Casteel.
The Greeneville native grew up in the DeBusk area, attending DeBusk Elementary and South Greene High School and singing in church with his family. He traveled with a gospel trio after high school and when that group broke up decided to study education at what is now Tusculum University.
It didn’t take long for him to realize that music, not education, was his calling. Casteel went to work for a gospel music record label in Johnson City for three years, learning how the industry works, before leaving home for the country music Mecca.
“I knew I needed to be here in Nashville to pursue music full time,” Casteel said. “If you don’t live in this town it’s really hard to build a career in (country) music.”
Casteel has released two singles with the country trio Lost Saints, comprised of Casteel, Afton Addington and Chris Biano, both from Texas. The band members describe their meeting and the amazing sound they discovered together as “a God thing.”
Casteel met Addington in 2017, a month or two after moving to Nashville. Addington, who is originally from Houston, had moved into a condo downstairs from Casteel. She had been living in Nashville knowing she wanted to be involved in music but not having a clear plan as to how to go about it.
“I didn’t know anyone in Tennessee so I came just kind of hoping I would find my way,” Addington explained. “It wasn’t as easy as I expected so I ended up going to school.”
She began studying music performance and then switched to music business.
“I wanted to learn the industry,” Addington said. “I thought that would help me if I did get to do the artist thing.”
After graduating, she worked in public relations before shifting to more administrative roles.
“It kind of felt like I was moving out of the music industry, which was really sad for me,” She said. “I always felt I would do music. It was a part of my life since I was young.”
Casteel and Addington discovered they had “a ton of mutual friends” and started hanging out.
“We’d get around the piano and sing,” Casteel said. “I noticed pretty quick that she and I blended well together.”
Casteel met Biano through a mutual friend at a songwriters’ round.
“He and I had gotten together and written a couple of times,” Casteel said. “I knew he was trying to pursue the solo thing. I just invited him over and said, ‘Hey why don’t you come over and sing with us and see what it sounds like?’ He took us up on it.”
Making Magic
What happened next was musical magic. The trio can’t explain the creative synergy between them or the heavenly harmonies that flowed when they began to sing together but they knew they had discovered something special.
“Yeah, so, I was just a solo guy that Derek met at a round and kidnapped me and put me in a room with them two and the next thing I know I’m in a group,” Biano kidded. “All joking aside, it is all for the better because we are all so much better than we could be as individuals. There’s something very, very special that we couldn’t deny. We all grew up in church so we learned the techniques of harmonies and where to find those and how to sing those but we can’t say that we do anything to make that sound.”
“It’s just one of those things,” he added. “The first time we sang together we were all like, man, this sounds really cool.”
Indeed, it does. Whether a tear jerking heartbreak song like the trio’s debut single, “We Don’t Fight,” or a good time summer anthem like their most recent release, “Hook Up,” the trio’s rich, smooth harmonies seem to reach out and grab listeners, pulling them into the music and lyrics.
Fortunately, the three clicked on both musical and personal levels, as well as in their visions for their careers. Still, they took it slow to be sure they could commit for the long haul.
“The thing with music is that not only is it so much time, it’s a lot of investment,” Addington explained. “You’ve spent time and money branding yourself as an artist over the course of years, so to just let that go isn’t the easiest decision.
“We became friends and would sing together multiple times a week and hung out and got to know each other and really just kind of wanted to make sure that we liked each other enough and that we really thought that this was something that could be a career for all of us.”
“It’s a business and you’re in business with these people so you’re not only with them all the time but there’s eventually going to be money involved and you want people you can trust,” added Addington. “You want to know that they really want to do this long-term just like you do. If someone drops out, that could change everything. I think we really took the right road when trying to decide that we took the time and it really did happen organically and we’re all super close now. We’re like family. It’s awesome.”
“It is very competitive here (in Nashville) and it is a very hard mountain and big to climb but we’re all the kind of people that if you took the whole industry away, we would still do music just because it’s our passion and we love it,” said Biano, who ironically grew up just an hour away from Addington in Beaumont, Texas, of their determination to make music. “It’s almost like we would have a harder time not doing it than fighting the battle to make it. We couldn’t imagine not doing it.”
The trio played their first show close to a year after they sang together that first time.
“I think that kind of solidified things and everyone was like, ‘Alright, that was awesome and I think it is something that we want to do together for the rest of our lives,’” said Addington.
Biano, who says he fell in love with writing songs and playing music when he was 16 after his father bought him a guitar, gave the group a head start on original material.
“We had some songs that I had already written that weren’t cut by people or weren’t necessarily for a solo artist that I knew would do great with all of our voices and harmonies,” Biano said. “We were able to kind of tweak those songs and make them our own. I think that really helped us come into our own to already have original music that we could tailor to our sound and not just live in ‘cover band zone’ for the first year of us being a band.”
Onward and upward
The Lost Saints seem to be maintaining their upward trajectory in spite of the heavy blow the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to the entertainment industry. Biano said the response on social media to their latest single,“Hook Up,” has been good and the video for “We Don’t Fight,” released in June, debuted on Aug. 29 on the Country Music Channel.
The group has also appeared on the Dailey and Vincent Show, which airs on The Grand Ole Opry’s Circle channel, twice and two more appearances are planned with filming for the episodes set for September.
To keep on track with their plan to release a new single about every six weeks, the trio is recording a new song now and another may be out before the holidays, Addington said.
“That’s kind of how things are done sort of these days,” Biano explained. “What we didn’t want to have happen was to put out 10 songs and people not care about nine of them. So we thought, why not put out songs every six weeks to keep people engaged.
“It’s a little bit different way of thinking but when you’re independent like us, you want to make the biggest bang with the song that you have. And honestly, it’s not real easy to go in and cut 12 songs unless you have a lot of money or a record deal or something like that.”
Although the group doesn’t currently have a record deal, they met with some labels before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Casteel said the meetings went well and they’re hopeful that the conversations can continue again soon.
They also hope to continue conversations with the Grand Ole Opry.
“Opry is the holy grail of country music,” said Casteel. “We were privileged to go out and sing for the staff and are hoping to be invited to perform there.”
Casteel said he would also love to play at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in his hometown. For the moment, however, most of their shows are on hold for the foreseeable future, with the exception of the Mountain Fall Festival in Hiawassee, Georgia, on October 14, when Lost Saints will open for Pam Tillis.
For more information about the Lost Saints, visit lostsaintsmusic.com or follow them on Facebook and YouTube.