Santa’s elves have been hard at work, pitching in to help our shelter dogs and cats by providing generous donations including dog and cat food, cat litter and cleaning supplies.
Their joyful, pre-Christmas visits to our humane society Adoption Center have been heartwarming and greatly appreciated. We are sharing just a few of these awesome “elves” this week in our Greene County’s Accent column.
Santa’s elves also dropped off a stack of Trim-A-Tree donations and cards ensuring that our Christmas tree is getting beautifully decorated!
This is a reminder for everyone to get those Trim-A-Tree ornaments in the mail. Your donations help us accomplish our mission, caring for the homeless Greene County dogs and cats at the Adoption Center until they find their “furever homes.” Thank you to all that have already sent in their ornaments.
Our greatest donation need at this time is cleaning supplies. We use a lot of bleach, Fabuloso, paper towels, trash bags, laundry detergent, toilet paper and dryer sheets, so any of these items are always appreciated. Another needed item is plain clay cat litter to keep the litter boxes smelling fresh.
We invite you to come visit us at your Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and check out our Trim-A-Tree, all decorated with your ornaments. Come see all the smiling dog and cat faces that would love to be adopted.
Don’t forget: We recycle aluminum cans, and our bin was picked up this week and is ready to be filled again. Bring your aluminum cans to us. If we are closed, you can leave them by the gate and we will take them up to our bin. It’s easy, you help our dogs and cats, and you recycle all in one stop!
A drum roll is due for our November adoptions! We had 118 homeless dogs and cats find their “furever homes” during the month, and 62 of those were saved from Greene County Animal Control. Thank you to the adopters and rescues that changed the future for a dog or cat! Woof! Meow!
Until next week, remember — we can’t do what we do without your support!