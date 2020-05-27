Love Your Health: All About Acupuncture
My journey with acupuncture started about five years ago when I was trying to become a mom. We had just moved back to my husband’s beloved hometown and things just weren’t going the way we had hoped. A sweet friend of mine recommended acupuncture.
I will admit feeling quite skeptical, but this friend is a very levelheaded person, so I thought why not. I’m also one to try anything natural before turning to meds. Long story short, acupuncture didn’t heal my infertility, but one of the many silver linings of that journey was finding something that did wonders for my anxiety. I’m a bit high strung by nature, it’s in my DNA. Over the last five years, on a monthly basis, I’ve had treatments for everything from running injuries/muscle pain, allergies, gut issues, stress, anxiety, you name it.
What is acupuncture? It is a technique for balancing the flow of energy or life force in your body. This is done through the insertion of tiny needles into specific points throughout the body. I’m guessing you’re thinking “Needles? No thanks. Or one I get all the time “Isn’t this painful?.” Like I mentioned, the needles are tiny and don’t even feel like a finger prick. I fall asleep during most all of my treatments if that tells you how relaxing it is.
What is it used for or why do I need it? Acupuncture can be used to relieve pain or discomfort from a number of diseases and conditions. Like I mentioned I started out trying to heal my infertility. I have found relief for muscle pain, allergies, gut issues, anxiety and stress. I have three very dear friends who have found long term relief from chronic migraines from acupuncture. The list goes on.
How do I find an acupuncturist? Use the same diligence you would in selecting a medical provider. Ask friends and family you trust, get online and do your research, visit their office, ask questions. Most states, including Tennessee, require that nonphysician acupuncturists pass a series of exams conducted by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine.
Is it expensive? Many health plans now consider this a covered benefit. Dollars from your health savings account or flexible spending account can also be used toward acupuncture. While my insurance doesn’t consider this a covered benefit, it’s around the same cost as an hour-long massage, and for me provides me with just as many if not more benefits.
What can you expect during a visit? While this can vary based on your practitioner and wellness concerns, you can generally expect a short interview, pulse and tongue diagnosis, observation and palpation of injury site if appropriate, insertion of single-use sterile needles into specific points on the head, torso, arms and legs, and a twenty to forty minute comfortable and relaxing rest.
Benefits? Many of the reported benefits of acupuncture are subjective: improved mood, decreased sensitivity to stress, reduction of pain symptoms, increased energy levels and an overall sense of wellbeing. However, objective, measurable benefits are seen as well: decreased frequency of headaches, increased sleep hours, improved posture, increased range of motion, accelerated recovery from injury and illness and decreased need for over the counter and prescription medications. Acupuncture can be a great alternative for people who have difficulty taking medication and for patients currently working with their physician to decrease their medication use.
As always consult your medical provider before trying something new. The risks of acupuncture are low, especially if you are seeing a certified acupuncture practitioner using sterile needles.