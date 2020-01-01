With the start of a new year, Jenny Craig, that reality tv star you follow on Instagram pushing some sort of diet tea and the guy who invented the ab wheel get excited. What should be a time for reflection turns into a landmine field of diet and fitness crazes.
Today let’s talk about some healthy ways to kick off 2020 — habits you can keep for the entire year, not just till Reese’s turns their peanut butter cup from a Christmas tree into a heart.
FIND YOUR BODY’S HEALTHY WEIGHT
If you have a picture of a super skinny super-model on your fridge as diet inspiration, take it down. Take a look at your genes. Are your grandmother, mom, sister and cousin pear shaped? If so, looking like Kate Moss probably isn’t in the cards.
Do you know what a healthy weight for your body is? The Center for Disease Control’s healthy weight/body mass index calculator is a good place to start. You simply enter your weight and height and it will provide your current BMI and a healthy weight range.
This is what most all medical providers use when discussing healthy weight/weight loss with you. There are also a wide range of very helpful, practical and sensible tools for weight loss on the CDC site, www.cdc.gov.
Having a realistic, healthy weight as a goal is much healthier for you than trying to fit back into the pair of jeans you had from that time you got mono in your senior year of high school.
DITCH DAILY WEIGH-INS
Stop weighing yourself every day. Once a week at most when trying to lose weight in a healthy way is all that’s needed. Otherwise, once every couple of weeks will do. Or even better, gauge how your clothes fit and body feels.
Hopping on the scale every day is not an accurate snapshot of true, healthy weight loss. Please remember that weight loss — or being thin — is not an indicator of health. The average adult fluctuates around five to six pounds each day. There are a host of reasons that you will see the scale not only change throughout the day, but from day to day — hormonal changes, sodium, alcohol intake, exercise, illness, medication, the list goes on.
Better indicators of health are how you feel, what your labs (cholesterol, triglycerides, A1C) look like, and your weight/BMI in a healthy range.
FORGET MEAT ONCE WEEKLY
One day a week, go meatless. We’ve talked about “Meatless Monday.” If you are already practicing this, why not make it two days a week in 2020? If you aren’t, I challenge you to make this a priority as we start a new year.
Beyond positive environmental impact, research has shown that plant-based diets are not only easier on the wallet but may lower BMI, blood pressure, A1C (blood glucose measurement), and cholesterol. Eating a plant-based diet naturally increases your fiber intake, keeps things moving and helps you feel full, as well as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Research has also shown that following this lifestyle reduces your chances for colon and breast cancer. Do I need to keep preaching?
I’m sure someone reading this is already thinking, “I can’t get enough protein through plants,” or “I need bacon, chicken, or steak to help keep me full and satisfied.” Both statements are untrue. Did you know that a cup of black beans has around 15 grams of protein? That’s more than what you’d get from eating a chicken drumstick.
What you are missing with the animal-based protein is fiber and folate (just to name a few). Instead of chicken as the main ingredient in your taco why not replace it with black beans? If you’re new to eating a plant-based diet/trying to incorporate into your family’s meals, why not go half and half? Gradually incorporate more meatless options. Mic drop on that argument.
TRY SOMETHING NEW
What about Yoga, a new to you group exercise class, Tai Chi, swimming, or biking? Whatever it is commit to being physically fit and moving your body in a healthy way in 2020.
Both the CDC and the American Heart Association believe that 150 minutes of physical activity each week is the sweet spot for better health. Does this number seem daunting? It breaks down to just thirty minutes a day, five days a week. It can be as simple as walking.
Remember that the guidelines also recommend that children and adolescents be active for at least 60 minutes every day. Achieving this number can help improve overall health and most importantly decrease the risk for chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.
PRACTICE SELF-CARE
Self-care seems simple enough but how many of us actually practice it? The act of carving out some much needed you time isn’t being selfish; it’s taking care of you. How can you pour from an empty cup?
One of my favorite self-care quotes is, “Self-care is giving the world the best of you, instead of what’s left of you.” This isn’t just fluff. Self-care has been shown to reduce anxiety, helping us take care of our mental, emotional and physical health.
Don’t know where to start? Take an hour and do something that brings your joy. Maybe that’s lacing up your sneakers and going for a run, a soak in the tub, painting your toenails, coloring in an adult coloring book, taking a pottery or painting class, picking up a musical instrument, singing in the choir, reading a good book, a round of golf, aimlessly strolling the aisles of Target by yourself, watching college football — whatever fills you up.
GET OFF THE PHONE
A favorite blogger and dietician of mine (The Real Life RD) challenged herself to take weekends off social media and the last five days of each month. She stated that she felt less bogged down, happier and more present. After I had Landon, I deleted Facebook from my phone. Guess what’s back on my phone? If you guessed both Facebook and Instagram you’d be correct.
While I don’t really do New Year’s resolutions, this is one I’m saying yes to in 2020. This might seem a little extreme and doesn’t mean that you need to delete all social media from your phone or be like my dad and just say no to all of it, but setting some reasonable boundaries and sticking to them might just make 2020 a little better for you, too.
DITCH THAT CRAZY DIET
Yo-yo dieting is not healthy. A study at Columbia University focused on women and yo-yo dieting, asking them how many times they had lost and then regained the same 10 pounds. Would you believe that nearly 75% of the group admitted to doing this at least once, many up to 20 times in their lifetime?
Remember, like we’ve talked about before, health and long-term weight loss are achieved through moving your body in a healthy way, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, consuming healthy whole grains and small amounts of lean protein like chicken and fish, low-fat dairy, getting at least seven hours of sleep each night and reducing stress or finding a way to manage your stress levels.
YOU’VE GOT TO SLEEP
I feel like my husband, Andy, and I say this at least nine million times each night (hello, toddler life and not wanting to go to bed). While Landon is fighting it, I’m dreaming of a good night’s sleep. I just read a fascinating article about how detrimental artificial light (i.e. our televisions, computers and phones) are to our health. The article highlights how time spent on these devices is eating into what should be much-needed sleep time.
While work and a toddler do a pretty good job of keeping me off my phone during the day, I find myself, like many of you, mindlessly scrolling at night when I should be sleeping. We’ve talked about keeping the phone or electronic device out of the bedroom to encourage sleep. I know for many of you that’s not realistic as your cell phone might be the only phone in your house or it serves as your alarm. What if we meet in the middle — charge your phone somewhere out of arm’s reach. This eliminates the ease of rolling over and scrolling through Instagram.
I promise I’ll do the same.