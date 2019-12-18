Most days I love it here. There are stunning mountains, an excellent public school within walking distance for my daughter, beautiful places to run and even lovelier hearts and faces to share those early morning miles with, being close to family, the history — the list goes on.
The days I don’t love it quite as much are usually the days when I don’t want to drive somewhere else to enjoy something different for dining. My husband, Andy, and I didn’t live in a booming metropolis prior to coming home, but in Knoxville, I was close to what I would describe as great and diverse dining options.
I’m not a big fan of chain restaurants. And, while Greeneville has made some leaps and bounds since we returned to Andy’s beloved hometown, when it comes to anything different or unique, sadly I feel we are still lacking.
As of fall 2019, TripAdvisor.com ranks these 10 restaurants as the best in Greeneville: Top Choice, Brumley’s, Peggy Ann’s, Creamy Cup, Fatz, Catalyst Coffee, Butcher’s Block, Salsa’s, Gondolier and the late, great Bean Barn. I’ll run down some of the healthier options at each and add my personal favorite or two.
TOP CHOICE
Try the Pulled Pork Sandwich. I know many of you fear the bun, but it often keeps people from eating a plate full of pork as you’re limited to what fits between the bun. Just say no to the sauce; sugar usually abounds and sodium isn’t far behind. Add a little slaw to your sandwich and always pick water over soft drinks.
Pass on the ribs and bologna as they are both high in fat and sodium. If you see chicken and automatically think that’s the healthiest option on the menu, sadly you’re wrong: Dark meat makes this choice a no-go.
BRUMLEY’S
While we have many sit-down style restaurants, Brumley’s is really the only one I would consider upscale dining. A benefit to sit down style restaurants (especially finer dining) is that you can customize/tweak menu items.
I’ve often asked on burger night to get grilled chicken over a beef patty or asked for a piece of grilled fish with veggies as my entrée. With the signature salad you can make it a healthy choice by asking them to leave off the candied pecans and for dressing on the side.
Yellowfin tuna or a grilled salmon with veggies as you side is another decent choice.
PEGGY ANN’S
Peggy Ann’s blueberry or pumpkin doughnuts are in another category, and I’m a fan. I try to limit this “treat” to every couple of months and I’d encourage you to do the same. If you eat a doughnut for breakfast or a snack, make sure that next meal is plant/protein based. A doughnut hole is one of your best choices as it provides automatic portion control.
CREAMY CUP
Y’all. Are the people here not the sweetest, hardest working you’ve ever met? Lynette and Eric Price are out doing and serving our little community all the time! Support local business and head on down to this little gem. Healthier drink choices include: a latte (my go to), cappuccino, café au lait or a cup of their wonderful coffee. When ordering an espresso or milk blended beverage (like the choices I mentioned above) go with almond or skim milk for your dairy. If you’re a fan of the flavored ones, ask for one pump instead of the traditional two to three pumps that are included in most blended/specialty coffee drinks.
FATZ
Known for their Calabash chicken and those poppy seed rolls this chain does have a symbol on their menu that highlights healthier options under 600 calories. For lighter fare go with the Asian Chicken Salad minus the wonton strips with oil and vinegar as your dressing. Remember you can ask to leave off fat and calorie bombs like croutons, bacon and cheese. Always ask for your dressing on the side so your greens don’t end of swimming in it. A side salad paired with grilled chicken or grilled salmon makes a decent choice. Add some steamed broccoli and a baked potato. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want.
Steak doesn’t have to be completely out of the question. Six ounces of a lean cut like sirloin paired with steamed broccoli and a baked potato is fine. To keep it light, top your baked potato with either salsa or just a little pat of butter and pass on the sour cream.
BUTCHER’S BLOCK
This is a great place to get a great steak. Healthier choices include the grilled chicken or shrimp salad, charbroiled shrimp, lemon pepper flounder (grilled), charbroiled chicken … and if you can’t live without a steak, split a leaner cut like sirloin paired with a side salad and either a baked potato or the veggie medley.
GONDOLIER
When visiting this popular southern chain, healthier choices include a Greek salad, house salad, or grilled chicken salad. When it comes to entrees, I’d suggest sharing.
Other good choices are spaghetti with meat sauce, small Super Veggie Pizza paired with a side salad or small Greek salad, grilled shrimp with rice and a small salad, Greek island shrimp and Dave’s sweet and hot shrimp.
THE SALSA’S
I know everyone seems to have their favorite Mexican restaurant, and the menu’s look pretty similar. Healthier options at any of our local Mexican restaurants include chicken, shrimp or veggie fajitas (minus the high fat sour cream and cheese), a bean burrito with a side of sliced avocado (most will do this) and corn over regular flour tortillas when given the option.
Say no to a refill on your chip basket and always use fresh tomato-based salsa over queso or cheese dip. Choose black beans over pinto or refried beans as your side, and for the ones that serve alcohol (Salsa’s does not), you should choose a small margarita on the rocks (minus the salt) or a small light beer if you’re going to partake in libations.
AND NOW, MY FAVORITES
Aubrey’s: There was one of these gems right down the road from our house in Knoxville and it provided the backdrop to many a date night on the patio (before child). I love their salads. The House salad (minus cheese and potato sticks) with either grilled tuna, chicken or salmon paired with a vinaigrette dressing (on the side please) makes both a healthy and delicious selection. Choosing a plant/protein-based meal means for me that I can indulge in a piece of their delicious homemade bread. The Kale Salad, Asian Chicken salad (minus the wontons) and the Cranberry Grilled Chicken Grilled (leave off those candied pecans) all pass the healthier choices test. If you’re craving red meat, try the Granny Smith Steak Salad. If you’re not in the mood for a salad, try the Grilled Salmon Tacos (light or no shredded cheese). Try the fresh fish (grilled) or the salmon (no citrus glaze and divide or box up the doubled serving) or center cut sirloin — again, divide the doubled portion. I often do a veggie plate with a salad, steamed broccoli and either the tomato bisque, baked potato, or squash casserole.
Catalyst: Don’t you love it when you walk in a place and they already know your order? The baristas at Catalyst never let this girl down — a small half-caffeine almond milk latte with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Like with any coffee shop you can make some healthier choices, or you can end up getting a caffeinated milkshake. If you’re grabbing breakfast or lunch healthier choices include oatmeal paired with a hardboiled egg and a side of fruit (ask if your oatmeal can be made with skim or almond milk, not only does it make it creamier but it adds a little protein and calcium), house or grilled chicken salad with balsamic dressing on the side, humus wrap (minus cheese and mayo) with a side of fruit or grilled chicken chipotle wrap (sub chipotle sauce which is usually mayo based for mustard and omit the cheese).
The Dog House: Do yourself a favor and go try this little gem! While The Dog House isn’t exactly a juice bar, there are many items that, with a few small tweaks, can be healthier fare. The Fireman (a grilled hot dog with some spicy additions) with a side of fresh fruit isn’t a bad choice. You could do a South of the Border Spud (leave off the cheese and sour cream) or the Make America Great Again (hot dog with mustard, relish, onions and ketchup) with a side of fresh fruit as well. Hot dogs or processed meats (I’m talking about you, bacon) shouldn’t make a frequent appearance in your diet. An occasional treat, fine. Like with any fast food or sit-down style restaurant, watch your condiments. Mustard over mayo, pile on the fresh veggies and pass on fat heavy items like cheese and sour cream.
County Line Pie: I love that this place is farm-to-table and part of the Veteran Farmer Coalition. I also love how many different healthy yet absolutely delicious (and allergy friendly) selections they offer. Their “County” crust/dough is whole wheat, you can get a cauliflower or riceflour crust, non-dairy cheese is offered, and when it comes to their amazing homemade ice cream, they offer non-dairy and sugar-free selections. For healthier choices, try a beautiful farm fresh salad, quinoa power salad or a veggie burger. I love a side quinoa power salad with a slice or two on a cauliflower crust. I also love their Thai and Harvest pie — all are healthy, fresh and local selections.