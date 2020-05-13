I remember going to my annual OBGYN/female exam many moons ago. The provider asked me if I planned on having a lot of babies. At the time Andy and I were nowhere near ready for a baby. Finally both living in Knoxville, we were busy with work, had just gotten married and bought our first house together. Most weeks and months we were like ships passing in the night.
I gave my provider an honest answer, “We hadn’t really thought about it but that I didn’t see myself with a big family, maybe one or two.” She told me, “Good thing, because the ship for a big family has sailed.”
At the time I was in my late twenties so being busy, and what I thought was still young to be a mom, I just pushed it to the back of my mind. It wasn’t until Andy and I started trying to have a family a few years later that the conversation really hit home.
Infertility is a personal, emotional and complex topic and this column is in no way meant to substitute for real medical advice. If you are a female thinking about having a baby, experiencing irregular cycles or female issues, I urge you to have a chat with your OBGYN. If you don’t have one talk to your primary provider or find an OBGYN you feel comfortable asking those hard-hitting questions. Here are a few questions to think about:
Weight, BMI and fertility. Most often we think of someone being overweight having an effect on their fertility, but I learned the same can be said for being underweight. Patients on either side of the spectrum can experience irregular cycles, making it more difficult to conceive. It’s important to be at your healthiest weight when trying to get pregnant, not something to address once you get pregnant.
Cardio and infertility. I was especially interested to learn if different types of cardio impacted fertility more than others. Because I’m a long-time runner I posed the question of whether running had the biggest impact/was harder on my body that other types of workouts. I learned it is a pretty big misconception that one particular exercise, like running, affects fertility more than another. What research shows is that the trouble lies in excess. Whether running, aerobics, biking, weightlifting, whatever, avoid taking it to the extreme. Whatever you choose to do, you should be able to do so at a comfortable pace and carry on a conversation, not breathless.
The link between birth control/the pill/ use of an IUD and infertility. I had convinced myself that being on birth control for well over a decade was causing my infertility. My fertility doctor reassured me that once you come off the pill or an IUD is removed, it no longer affects fertility. He referenced several studies that followed two different groups of women, one group just recently coming off birth control and the other having not taken it. Both groups, trying to conceive or starting at same time, achieved mirror results. The group previously on birth control might take a little longer to get there, but the same outcome/numbers are achieved.
When to see a fertility doctor? While this answer differs from woman to woman it’s also a personal decision. General guidelines would be if you are under thirty-five years of age and have been trying for more than a year to conceive or over the age of thirty-five and trying for six months. I believe the time to see a specialist is whenever you’re ready. No time is too soon to gather information or have some preliminary testing. This can reassure you that you don’t have any underling conditions or could arm you with the tools to take the next step.
What to expect during my first visit? Your first visit will be much less formal than a traditional doctor’s appointment more of a get to know you, blind date feel. There will be questions about your and your partner’s medical history. Have you or your partner conceived before, what happened to those pregnancies? What medications are you or your partner are currently taking? Have you seen a specialist before? What is the history of treatment that you’ve already gone through? What medications have you taken? Most will also cover suggested testing.
Do certain supplements or diets help fertility? As we have covered in this little space before, no supplement can take the place of a well-balanced diet. A good prenatal vitamin covers any gaps that a well-rounded diet might be lacking in. You know, for the days that you eat more French fries than spinach. A good quality prenatal vitamin also provides much needed folic acid.
The correlation between your age and fertility. According to one source, “At the age of twenty-two fertility take a subtle decline, another drop at age thirty and thirty-five and significant drops at forty and forty-two. Most patients after forty-two who conceive do so by donor eggs. The single biggest predictor of success is the female partner’s age, younger being better.”
Infertility is a very personal topic and speaking from experience it can also feel very isolating. I hope if you ever find yourself walking this path that you know you’re not alone. The CDC reports that over six million women in the United States have difficulty becoming or staying pregnant.