When I first started writing this little column for The Sun, one of the things I promised was to keep it informative, entertaining and real. I wanted to help debunk a lot of those crazy health and diet trends while showing you that making healthy choices doesn’t have to be hard or super complicated. These days between social media influencers and weight loss teas it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and confused. I promise you it’s not nearly as complicated as some in the health and wellness market would have you believe.
According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global health and wellness industry is now worth $4.2 trillion. Dang. That’s a whole lot of weight loss tea. For every weight loss diet and product promoted there are hundreds of bogus articles, without any medical or scientific research to back them up, touting its benefits.
Soy — is it safe? Does it cause breast cancer? What is it? I get these questions quite often. I’m still learning — aren’t we all — and I’ll admit that even I bought into some of the “soy scaries” when I was trying to get pregnant and thought my consumption of soy based products in the past might have something to do with my infertility. I used to love an iced soy latte. They got me through some long days at Clayton.
My fertility doctor, who is a straight shooter, told me it was not my soy consumption but the thirty plus miles I was running each week that had a heck of a lot more to do with my amenorrhea, the loss of a woman’s menstrual cycle, than my Starbucks order. Not to say that this was the cure or magic solution in my situation. I understand infertility is a very sensitive and personal subject. It’s one we will touch on in the coming months in this space. But there I was, like so many others trying to make my health and wellness a lot more complicated than it was.
What is soy? Let’s start from where it all begins: the soybean. Soybeans are a type of legume native to Asia. Soy has been part of traditional Asian diets for thousands of years. Today, we consume soy not only in its plant-based form, but it’s used as an ingredient in a host of processed foods. Let’s break it down.
Whole soy products are the least processed version to include soybeans, edamame — which is one of my favorite appetizers and easy to make at home snacks — soymilk, tofu and tempeh. Last stop on the processed train, or in other words, the most processed, and what we consume most in Western cultures is soy-based products. Think vegetarian meat and cheese substitutes and soybean oil that are found in a host of prepackaged foods.
Why are we scared of soy? Is there a link between breast cancer and soy? Infertility and soy? Taking a cue from a trusted resource called Today’s Dietician and their review of soy and Breast Cancer (CPE Monthly: Soy and Breast Cancer, An In-Depth Review of the Research By Kylie Buchan, RD, CSO, LD, and Angela Hummel, MS, RDN, CSO, LDN) much more than consumption of soy or foods containing soy, certain lifestyle factors, such as weight, activity level, alcohol consumption, the use of estrogen progesterone therapy, and breast-feeding play a much stronger role in the development or prevention of breast cancer.
The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) estimates that breast cancer rates in the United States could be reduced by one-third if women maintained a healthy weight, engaged in physical activity, and avoided alcohol.
The study also highlights that a primarily plant-based diet has shown to be protective against cancer and whole soy foods are a good source of protein, fiber, and cancer-fighting antioxidants. I’ve certainly shared my belief in a plant-based diet in this column. Several studies have concluded that the intake of whole soy foods reduced the risk of certain types of cancer, including lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer.
So, what’s a safe amount to consume? Like we’ve talked about before, limiting processed foods is the path to a healthier lifestyle. By doing this you’ll avoid soy in its most processed form. Minimally processed soy foods like tofu, tempeh and miso are a good way to get a plant-based source of protein in your diet. If you’ve had estrogen related breast cancer or are living with a chronic condition such as hypothyroidism, seek your doctor’s advice before incorporating soy into your diet.
Are you thinking “Okay I’ll give it a try but what do I do with? How do I eat it?” Try replacing the chicken in a grilled chicken salad for tempeh or tofu. What about replacing animal-based protein in a grain bowl or stir fry with edamame? You could trade out dairy milk for soymilk in your morning bowl of cereal, add a splash to your coffee (for your creamer) or in a smoothie.
Recipe time! Let me present a super easy, yummy dip. You’ll never know this recipe includes tofu and is a healthier spin on a party favorite. Spinach is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. Serve with whole wheat pita triangles, Triscuits, Mary’s Gone Crackers or fresh veggies. Spread it in on a wrap or sandwich in place of high in fat mayo, the sky’s the limit!
Vegan Spinach Dip
Ingredients:
1 pkg silken tofu (choose organic when you can)
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1/4 cup green onions
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp tarragon dried spice
1/4 tsp celery salt
1/4 tsp sea salt, or to taste
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp sweetener (I used coconut sugar)
1 10 oz box frozen, chopped spinach, thawed
1 cup shredded carrots (I bought pre-shredded. Thank you Publix!)
1 tsp minced garlic (recipe calls for from a jar, but I much prefer fresh)
1/4 cup scallions, sliced
Instructions:
In blender or food processor, combine tofu, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, green onion, tarragon, celery salt, sea salt, paprika, and sweetener. Use ¼ cup green onion here, other ¼ cup at end. Blend until smooth and creamy. Set to the side. To drain the liquid from spinach. I place it on paper towels, wrap it up, and squeeze over a sink.
Use a bowl if you want to reserve the liquid for veggie broth to use in other dishes. In a large bowl add thawed and drained spinach, shredded carrots, scallions, and garlic. Add the creamy mixture to a large bowl with veggies. Stir together thoroughly This will take a little elbow grease to incorporate the spinach. Serve chilled. Yields two servings.
Nutrition per serving: Calories: 109 Total Fat: 3g Cholesterol: 0mg Carbohydrates: 15g Fiber: 6g Sugar: 5g Protein: 10g
Check out that protein! Thank you tofu. This dish has only three grams of fat per serving. Traditional spinach dip with mayo, cream cheese or sour cream can pack as much as a whopping sixteen grams of fat. That’s the only real scary part of this article.