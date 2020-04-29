I get the question quite often of what supplements or vitamins I take. While I firmly believe no supplement or vitamin can take the place of a well-balanced diet, seven to eight hours sleep per night, a balance of work/home life, abstaining from using tobacco or vaping products, watching your intake of alcohol and reduction of stress, I’m a realist.
There are times in life that you find yourself sleeping less than seven hours a night, when one glass of wine becomes two, eating all beige food out of a paper sack in your car or at your desk and work or life has you stressed to the max. While taking a multivitamin or supplements won’t magically fix all that ails you, I do believe it’s a nice backup plan. Because, hey, life happens.
Let’s talk about some of the ones I take, recommend and why. First and foremost, if you take nothing else I recommend a good multi-vitamin. Think of it as a nice insurance policy. There are a handful I recommend. Bluebonnet Nutrition Ladies One Vegetable Capsule. This is the one I currently take and have been for about six months. I like it because you only have to take one, it’s veggie based, free of common allergens like soy, gluten and milk and non-GMO. A two-month supply costs me around $25. Amazon Prime, baby.
Garden of Life Multivitamin for Women. I like this one because again just one and who has time or wants to take twenty-five vitamins a day, this multivitamin includes iron, is vegan, gluten free and non-GMO. This one costs me around $35 for a 60-day supply, again Amazon pricing. I have also seen and purchased this product at assorted health food stores.
Rainbow Light Women’s One Multivitamin, Once-Daily Nutritional Support. I like these because they contain probiotics, are gentle on the tummy, are vegetarian friendly, dairy and gluten free. You can find Rainbow Light at most grocery stores, I’ve even purchased at our local Ingles, but the best deal I’ve found is via Amazon. You can get a 90-day supply for right around $25. Not too shabby.
Probiotics — I love Bio-Kult because it doesn’t have to be refrigerated, contains fourteen probiotics strains to complement your existing gut flora and is safe to be taken alongside antibiotics, safe for little ones, when pregnant and vegetarian friendly. It got 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. I also buy these via Amazon. You can also buy via Bio-Kult’s website. I get a 120-day supply for around $35.
I’ve also bought and recommended Garden of Life — RAW Probiotics Women. I’ve purchased these via Amazon and at health food stores. While I like what these do for my gut, refrigeration is encouraged making them harder to take while traveling, cause let’s be real, travel is when you really need these bad boys. They are also a tad pricier than my beloved Bio-Kult. They run around $35-$40 for a 90-day supply.
After hearing friends and colleagues tout the benefits of collagen, I thought why the heck not. If it helped my old runner’s knee and hip, I was all about it. If it helped my skin look younger, even better. While I’ve yet to notice a vast difference in my skin, I do believe it’s helped with overall soreness/muscle recovery.
I’ve been using Great Lakes Brand of gelatin collagen hydrolysate for about a year. It’s kosher, unflavored and I get it via Amazon for around $25. For that cost, you get 38 servings of two rounded tablespoons. Using the recommended servings, that breaks down to about sixty-five cents a serving, a pretty good deal if you ask me.
Magnesium — after some digestive issues last fall, my acupuncturist recommended magnesium supplements. Diverticulitis runs in my family and I was experiencing some of its nasty side effects. I started with a five hundred milligram dosage but have since transitioned to a two hundred and fifty milligram, extended release capsule. The brand I take is Life Extension. I’m usually leery of supplements but I can tell you I’ve experienced the benefits from this one. It has vastly improved my regularity/digestive issues.
Most of us don’t get enough magnesium from our diet alone. Besides digestive aid, magnesium helps promote cardiovascular health and like any supplement it’s best to get your daily intake through food/adequate nutrition. Dark chocolate, tofu, legumes, bananas, seeds and leafy greens are delicious and easy ways to boost your magnesium intake. You can get magnesium supplements via Amazon, health food stores and even most grocery stores.
While 10% of Americans take an Omega-3 supplement, because triglyceride numbers run high here in the U.S. and consumption of fish rich in omega-3 is low, Omega-7 is a less popular supplement choice. Omega-7 is a fatty acid that can be found in foods like macadamia nuts and is already naturally produced by your body. It’s been shown to reduce inflammation and insulin resistance.
While Omega-7 supplements make a great companion to Omega-3 supplements, I’d love for you to obtain their heart health benefits by eating more fish and no I do not mean Long John Silvers. If you’re not a seafood lover, adding a supplement might be the right choice for you. I like and use Life Extension Provinal Purified Omega-7. I get the 30-day supply for around $15 via Amazon. I’ve also purchased via Life Extension’s website for less depending on what kind of sale/special they are running.
Like I’ve mentioned before, a doctor I am not. Before you start taking a supplement or making any changes to your diet or lifestyle, consult with your primary care physician, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant. Remember, there is no substitute for a well-balanced diet. Two — heck, two hundred — supplements won’t make up for the fact that you can’t remember the last time you ate a fruit or veggie, are sleeping fitfully or are stressed to the max.