“Don’t call it a comeback.” Thank you LL Cool J for letting me borrow your sweet lyrical rhymes. Most of my long-time readers seem to like this series so I’m bringing it back, just in time for a little shelter in place. If you’re like me, as we approach week four of social distancing you might be going a little stir crazy. I thought I’d keep this one light and suggest some feel good distractions.
Books
For me books have always been one of my favorite escapes. You can explore the world, learn about something new, solve a mystery, step into someone else’s life for a little while, just a lovely distraction.
“The Overdue Life of Amy Bylar” by Kelly Harms. This book is for you if you’re a mom who ever had the fantasy of going AWOL for just a little while. I mean I certainly do appreciate a day or weekend here or there for sure.
“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Have you watched the series on Hulu? Can Reese Witherspoon do wrong? I loved the book and the television adaption. This is unusual for me. I usually love a book and then despise the move adaption. Case in point is “Water for Elephants”by Sara Gruen. If you haven’t read this gem, stop what you’re doing and do it now! The movie adaption, however, not so much. I do love Reese, but her and Robert Patterson’s chemistry is off and awkward in the movie. Simply put, together, they aren’t great.
“Open Book” by Jessica Simpson. I always thought she had to be a little crazy for leaving Nick Lachey, boy was I wrong. Honest, refreshing and a smart read. In this book she is relatable and shares plenty of juicy details about her love life.
Last but not least, if you need a book with suspense and an ending that’s hard to predict, I recommend and loved “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda.
Music
“Shake it Off” by Florence and the Machine and “Always a Woman” by Billy Joel. Both of these lyrics hang in my office as friendly reminders to shake off the past, no second guessing and to remember you can be both a woman and a boss. I’ve always been a big fan of the meaning or story behind the lyrics and a really good music video.For those of you who didn’t know, “Always a Woman” was written about Billy Joel’s first wife, not Christie Brinkley, the supermodel extraordinaire and “Uptown Girl” muse. Joel’s first wife, Elizabeth, was his manager. At the time it was pretty rare to find a woman working in the music industry, especially as a manager. In interviews Joel sums it up best by saying to him she was both — a boss babe and the woman he came home to. To me “Always A Woman” says it’s okay to be you, excel in your career, be a mom, a wife, a friend, you name it. The world seems to be fond of sticking labels on people, especially women, saying that if you’re “too this” then maybe you’re not a lady. Billy said it best. “You’re always a woman to me.”
Guilty pleasure time
It’s no secret that I love some bad or good reality television, especially all things Bachelor. “Love is Blind” on Netflix was recommended to me as a filler in-between spinoffs of my beloved “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette.” It’s like a dumpster fire I can’t take my eyes off of. I love settling in with a hot cup of tea and letting this little gem make me feel a little better about my life choices. The concept behind this show is to test the theory that love is blind. The participants in this little social experiment don’t see each other until after they get engaged, thus stripping away all the superficial distractions and getting to know each other on their deepest level. Sound crazy? Of course. See if you can stop at just one episode.
“Tiger King” — my goodness Netflix has outdone themselves with this one. Myrtle Beach, big cats, triple weddings, need I say more?
For your ears
“Say It Southern” Podcast. This dynamic duo is made of two amazing, accomplished moms, Sarah Stone Smith, season eight winner of “The Bachelor” and Courtney Goolsby, planner extraordinaire. These two moms keep it real, focus on women in the South making a difference and sprinkle in a whole lot of fun. I’ve been listening since day one and it never disappoints. Beauty tips, bachelor talk, lifting up women, I’m here for it.
Recipe time
Who doesn’t love the combo of chocolate and peanut butter? Sadly, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups aren’t the fuel your body needs. For a healthier spin that’s delicious and packs a nutritional punch, try a DIY version. All you need are pitted dates, natural peanut butter, or my personal fave almond butter, some dark chocolate chips and a little sea salt. Simply line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, place pitted dates stuffed with drippy nut butter, a few chocolate chips and a sprinkle of sea salt on the baking sheet and stick in the freezer to harden/chill. I keep these stored in the freezer, with most all of my dark chocolate. I love these paired with a cool glass of unsweetened vanilla almond milk and some bad reality television. Fuel for the body and mind.