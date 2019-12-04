Ready or not, the holiday season is here! December is an expensive month at the Barnett house. Not only does Saint Nick make his appearance but it’s also my little girl’s birthday two weeks prior.
I spend the month attempting to beat my husband, Andy, home to hide packages while feeling a bit like P Diddy — Sean Combs, Diddy, whatever he wants to be called these days — making it rain dollar bills.
I love a good gift card, but does anyone else feel like it takes the all the feelings out of gift giving? I like searching for that perfect gift for my family and friends, something personal that you know they are excited to get. Just ask Andy about some of the gifts he used to get from his great aunt. I’m all for the “it’s the thought that counts” mentality, but receiving a frog that zips into a lily pad pillow as a high school male leaves one longing for a gift card.
In case you haven’t stocked up on amphibian pillows, I’m sharing some of my favorite things for the runner, walker or anyone trying to be healthier in your life. I’ve tried to include mostly economical items (‘cause we all can’t be P Diddy), some middle-of-the-road buys and a few splurges.
Time to soak in the tub. For the busy mom in your life, 15 minutes alone in the bathroom is a miraculous feat, and if you keep little hands from knocking or sticking their fingers under the door, you score a few bonus points. Time to soak plus some restorative bath salts will do wonders for those tired and achy muscles. Rainwater Farms (www.rainwaterfarm.com) is amazing! Their recovery bath salts ($20) last forever, smell divine and feel so good. For a cheaper and easy to find gift, try Dr. Teal’s. Both the Wellness Therapy or Restore and Replenish are great for sore or tired muscles. These will only set you back about $5. You can snag them nearly anywhere — grocery store, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon, etc.
The gift of shoes. Wearing a tennis shoe based not only on the activity but also one that better fits your foot makes a world of difference. If you’ve been to Fleet Feet or a similar type of store that specializes in fit, then you know what a difference it can make. Fleet Feet has local options with stores in Kingsport, Johnson City and Asheville. If you venture to Knoxville, I urge you to go see the kind people at Runner’s Market. Any time I’ve turned to them for shoes, they’ve never steered me wrong, putting me in some super comfy, yet well priced, running shoes. Instead of buying the everyday athlete in your life the pair of Nikes you love, why not get them a gift card to Fleet Feet or specialty shoe store in their area and allow a specialist to help them discover the best shoe for their feet and activity?
House shoes. While I like the idea of them and should be better about wearing them around the house, Andy Barnett wears them like a champ. He swears by Acorn brand (start around $30). I’ve been lusting over a pair of UGG Slippers ($90-100). I’ve heard good things about Bearpaw, Dearfoams, Isotoner and Clarks for support and comfort.
Cookbooks. After all the holiday meals, office parties, cookie swaps, all things sugar why not gift a healthy yet delicious cookbook? There’s something inspiring about leafing through a new, beautifully put together cookbook. Some of my favorites to gift or recommend are: Skinnytaste One & Done (140 healthy dinner recipes made in one pot, pan, skillet, Instant Pot, etc.), How Not to Die Cookbook and Run Fast. Eat Slow.
Foam roller. We’ve talked about the importance of stretching and myofascial release, or self-massage. A foam roller is a no brainer for the active person in your life. You can spend as little or more than you’d probably think possible for a hollow tube that provides that hurts-so-good feeling. My go to, the one I constantly recommend and often gift is an Amazon find, GoFit Portable 18 inch foam roller. For under $30, this one comes with a handy flip chart that shows you some great, simple moves to use with your new foam roller. You can also grab these at most “athletic” stores, big box stores and discount stores.
Gift certificate for a massage. The benefits of massage are many. For everything from reduced stress to improved circulation, a gift certificate for a massage has been one of my most favorite gifts to give and receive. You don’t need to leave Greeneville to get a great massage, with several local, licensed massage therapists in business to choose from.
Safety first. Do you have a cyclist, runner or walker on your list who’s out the door to work out before the sun comes up? Maybe they’re a nocturnal exerciser? A lighted vest makes a perfect gift. I’ve bought for myself and as a gift the Tracer360 (www.noxgear.com/tracer360). This is lightweight, has a really great battery life and for safety and visibility it cannot be beat.
Better socks. Upgrading from worn out socks will do your feet a world of good. This goes for runners, walkers, group exercise lovers, you name it. I love Feetures, Swiftwick, Bombas and Stance. I’ve also heard rave reviews on Lululemon, Thorlos and Balega. Most all these brands are sold at either a specialty shoe store or the world wide web.
Fitbit or Garmin running. If you take a look at most people’s wrist you’ll likely see some sort of fitness tracker or watch combo. Whether it’s a Fitbit or an Apple Watch, nearly everyone is tracking their steps. I personally wear and love the Fitbit Versa (thank you 1 Team). The thing I love about Fitbit is they offer a very affordable option (less than $70) in the Inspire. It tracks sleep, heart rate, has a five-day battery life and is swim and water proof up to 50 meters. I got mine as a gift last Christmas and have lived in it ever since. You can buy many of Fitbit’s products at larger chain athletic stores or via their website.
A yoga mat. We’ve covered the importance of flexibility, especially as we age. Yoga, like massage has a host of benefits. As many different types of yoga as there are out there, there are mats to match. For the yogi in your life (if price isn’t of importance) upgrade them to a Manduka Pro. It’s supposed to be the Rolls Royce of yoga mats. It totes a lightweight feel and has a lifetime guarantee. It will also set you back over $100. I’ve also heard rave review on Lululemon’s version (their reversible mat has an antimicrobial layer that deters mildew and mold from growing on your mat) and Jade brand (a very earth friendly brand). If you’re feeling extra you can always go with a monogramed yoga mat, which you can find at online retailer Marley Lilly or Etsy.
Running camp. If a splurge is in the cards for you this Christmas (my boss, Cal, are you reading this? Andy?) why not gift running camp? They’re like sleepover camp for adults minus the bunkbeds, mosquito bites and food served on trays. I’ve heard amazing things about Zap Fitness Adult Running Camps in neighboring Boone, North Carolina. While a long weekend will set you back a little over $800, this does include your lodging, daily runs with their unreal staff of athletes and coaches, access to a massage therapist and chiropractor, guest speakers, an on-site chef with all meals included, personalized training plans and more. For the dedicated runner in your life, this would make one heck of a gift. Visit zapfitness.com/zap-fitness-adult-running-camps/ to learn more.