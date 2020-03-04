Each month, SNIP-IT, an acronym for “Spay/Neuter Is Provided In Tennessee” rolls into the parking lot of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center located at 950 Hal Henard Road. The SNIP-IT low cost mobile clinic specializes in high volume spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines administered at the time of surgery for your dog or cat, making it very affordable to the public.
SNIP-IT does not take the place of your pet’s regular veterinarian. The SNIP-IT clinic concentrates on spay/neuter surgeries. It typically performs 25 to 30 surgeries in a day, and has limited space available each month. To schedule your pet to be spayed or neutered, please call SNIP-IT at 865-617-4417 for an appointment and other information. Prices for quality spay or neuter surgery are $60 for cats and $70 for dogs. These prices include a one-year rabies vaccine and pain injection. Other limited services are offered.
If you are of low-income, you will want to contact the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society directly at 423-639-4771 to inquire about a voucher for a free spay/neuter for your pet. A limited number of vouchers are given to “qualified persons” as funds allow.
SNIP-IT was formed in June of 2017 by Dr. Priscilla Seaton, DVM, and her husband, Office Manager Chris Seaton, a former Greene County resident and graduate of Greeneville High School. For years, Dr. Seaton has focused on low cost spay/neuter and wellness services as the bulk of her practice. Their goal is to help reduce the over-population of unwanted dogs and cats in Greene County as well as other surrounding areas by offering low-cost, high volume spay/neuter services.
“SNIP-IT is grateful to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society for hosting our clinic,” Seaton said. “We want to let Greene County residents know that we are happy to help them and their furry friends. We’re grateful for the space to work and the support from the Humane Society and hope the work we do reflects positively on our clinic staff and the staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.”
SNIP-IT takes the work they do seriously. In 2019 SNIP-IT performed 4,481 spay/neuter surgeries. Since 2017, when SNIP-IT began operating, 11,533 surgeries have been performed. Spaying or neutering your pets prevents thousands of unwanted dogs and cats from being born only to end up in an animal shelter or left to die in the streets.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society wants to also recognize the many wonderful veterinarians of Greene County that help the Humane Society and citizens of Greene County provide much needed care for their pets. All pets need their own personal veterinarian to provide them with routine and emergency care. Please note that high volume spay/neuter clinics do not take the place of your pet’s regular veterinarian.
As always, your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is appreciated. It is because of you that we can help the homeless and unwanted dogs and cats of Greene County. Thank you!