KINGSPORT — Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the 2022 Sunset Concert Series at Kingsport's Fun Fest
The band, known for such classics as "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird," will perform on Saturday, July 23 as the festival finale concert, event organizers have announced.
The Fun Fest concert series will kick on Thursday, July 21 with a contemporary Christian music concert featuring Zach Williams with opening act Shane & Shane, a news release says.
Shane & Shane started their musical journey at Texas A&M, singing country Christian music. Now, 15 years later, they are honing in on their passion for Contemporary Christian music through their best-known songs: “Greatest Love I’ve Ever Known,” “Living Water,” and “Though You Slay Me," the release continues.
Zach Williams, who is no stranger to Fun Fest, will headline the Contemporary Christian concert this year, the release says. The musician fronted the rock band Williams & The Reformation before starting his solo career in contemporary Christian music.
In 2016, Williams had a Christian hit single with “Chain Breaker" and won his first Grammy in 2017 with his debut album, “Chain Breakers." Since then, he has won two more Grammys and is among the CCM’s leading artists and songwriters, the release says.
Country singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson will headline the Friday Night Concert on July 22. A former U.S. Marine, Johnson become the newest member of the Grand Ol' Opry in March. The Alabama native is well-known for such country hits as "High Cost of Living," "Between Jennings & Jones," and “In Color,” which won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards in 2009, the release says.
Kicking things off for Johnson at the Friday night Fun Fest show will be Colt Ford A Georgia native, Ford has had five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. He has sold more than 3 million albums while reaching one billion-plus streams with hit songs like “Chicken and Biscuits”, “Workin’ On”, “Drivin’ Around Song” and many other award-winning collaborations, the release says.
Saturday’s finale with Lynyrd Skynry will kick off with Dalton Dover.
Dover appeared on season 16 of "The Voice," where he gained fans with his cover of, “Don’t Close Your Eyes." His music journey started in church and singing in his grandpa’s living room. His TikTok has gained followers after his singing posts and duets with well-known country singers gained over 1 million likes. His single, “You Got a Small Town”, has reached more than 7 million listens on Spotify.
With a catalog of more than 60 albums and sales beyond 30 million worldwide, Lynyrd Skynyrd remains a cultural icon that appeals to all generations. Their classic American rock anthem, “Sweet Home Alabama,” still brings everyone to their feet. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, Lynyrd Skynyrd, remains timeless with chart-topping songs such as “Free Bird,” “Simple Man,” and “Gimme Three Steps.”
The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will immediately follow Lynyrd Skynryd’s concert.
The Sunset Concert Series will take place at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage. Additional Series sponsors include Domtar Packaging, Eastman Credit Union, Honda Kingsport, Cigna, Appalachian Power, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area and Visit Kingsport.
General admission tickets can be purchased online only at FunFest.net.
Tickets for Thursday’s Contemporary Christian Concert are $15.
Tickets for the Friday Night Concert and Saturday’s Eastman Concert are $20.
Beginning July 15, ticket prices increase to $20 for Thursday’s concert and $25 for Friday and Saturday’s concerts.
Beginning June 24th, tickets will also be available for purchase in addition to festival merchandise, at the Fun Fest Store located at 400 Clinchfield St., Ste. 100.
Cintas’ Friends of Festus reserved seats are a value-added option for concert-goers. A limited number of Friends of Festus tickets can be purchased online only at FunFest.net. Friends of Festus reserved seats are priced from $50-$75 each. A reserved parking space located in the stadium parking lot is included with the purchase of two or more Friends of Festus tickets.
A reminder that Fun Fest has a Clear Bag Policy for the stadium concerts. Coolers are not allowed in the stadium and all items will be subject to search. Clear bags should not exceed 12”x6”x12” and approved bags will be available for purchase outside of the stadium.
For additional information, visit FunFest.net.