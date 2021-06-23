The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will be alive with music this July at the eighth annual Lyrics on the Lawn music concert series. The free concerts are a project of Main Street: Greeneville, and will take place every Thursday evening, rain or shine during the month of July. All performances are free and open to the public.
Special Opening Concert Salutes USS Greeneville 25th Reunion
To get the reunion started a very special concert has been planned in their honor by Capitol Theatre of Greeneville and TEVET. Joining The Capitol Theatre and TEVET to bring the community this concert are Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors and supporters, known at press time, Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect. Additional sponsors will be added as they become available, a release says.
Smooth Sailor to Preform
No stranger to Greeneville, Knoxville’s own Smooth Sailor charts a course for pure listening pleasure. This seven man band presents all the smooth golden hits from the 70s and 80s in a live experience that’s fun for all ages!
A Hawaiian themed evening is in order so put on your best Hawaiian shirt or outfit and join in the fun. Get ready to rock and roll. Dancing is encouraged at all the concerts.
USS Greeneville SSN-772
USS Greeneville is a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine, and the only vessel of the United States Navy to be named after Greeneville, Tennessee. The contract to build the boat was awarded to Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News, Virginia, on 14 December 1988, and her keel was laid down on 28 February 1992. She was launched on 17 September 1994, sponsored by Tipper Gore, and commissioned on 16 February 1996.
The connection to the USS Greeneville is not limited to only those in the immediate Greeneville area but the region as a whole due to the fact people were employed by companies that made components for the Greeneville Industries or Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. (NFS) the sole manufacturer of nuclear fuel for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered air craft carriers and submarines since 1964.
2021 Lyrics Lineup
Thursday evenings will include the sounds of: Mic Harrison and the High Score, CHAZ, The Color 7, Samantha Gray Band, The Dependents, Brandon Rohr, The Lonesome Pine Blue Grass Band and Barstool Romeos.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. They are welcome to bring a picnic supper or purchase food from one the event food vendors, Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Munchie Machine, Myers Farms Kettle Corn and Main Street: Greeneville, or other area restaurants, to enjoy during the performances.
Donations Being Matched Dollar for Dollar
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a non-profit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concert this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2500 by Modern Woodmen of America’s Matching Fund Program. Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s Executive Director stated, “Words can’t express how thankful we are to Vera Ann Myers and Modern Woodmen for the opportunity to participate in this program. As a non-profit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. This match will help us move in the right direction after a year in which COVID devastated our fundraising efforts. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville, TN.
For more information regarding this free concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org or contact Executive Director, Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.