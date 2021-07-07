Main Street Greeneville’s 2021 Summer Concert series second show is Thursday at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville, Tennessee. The concerts take place each Thursday evening in July. This week’s concert and the second one of the season will open with CHAZ followed by headliner Mic Harrison and the High Score. The opening act will begin at 7p.m. with intermission scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the headliner taking the stage at 8 p.m. The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates, a release says.
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Munchie Machine, Myers Farms Kettle Corn and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm. Note: Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion. Main Street Greeneville and Myers Farms Kettle Corn will be located near the stage. Other options can be from the downtown area merchants.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. You are welcome to bring a picnic supper. The event is Smoke Free with a designated area. Please note pets are welcome however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a non-profit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concert this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2500 by Modern Woodmen of America’s Matching Fund Program. Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s Executive Director stated, “Words can’t express how thankful we are to Vera Ann Myers and Modern Woodmen for the opportunity to participate in this program. As a non-profit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. This match will help us move in the right direction after a year in which COVID devastated our fundraising efforts. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville, TN.
Event Partners
Joining Main Street Greeneville to bring the community this concert are Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, known at press time, Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect.
Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Aubrey’s, Creamy Cup, Depot St Nutrition, General Morgan Inn, Island Vibe Grill, Mamma T’s Eats & Treats, Modern Woodmen of America – Jake Ottinger, Munchie Machine, Myers Farm, Radio Greeneville, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
July 15th Lineup opens with The Color 7 followed by headliner Samantha Gray Band. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org for additional information.