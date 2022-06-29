The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will be alive with music this July during the 9th annual Lyrics on the Lawn music concert series.
The free concerts are a project of Main Street: Greeneville, and will take place every Thursday evening, rain or shine during the month of July, event organizers say in a news release.
All performances are free and open to the public.
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent. The shows are held at the Dickson-Williams Mansion, 108 North Irish St., adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville.
Kicking off this year’s Lyrics on the Lawn lineup on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m., will be The Threetles, a Beatles tribute band from Greeneville, and The Whiskey Sticks, a Tri-Cities-based band that performs classic rock covers and original tunes.
The music series will continue on July 14 with Ras Alan & The Lions with special guests, the Blind Ducks. Next up will be Florencia and The Feeling, with special guest Beth Snapp, on July 21. Rounding out the music series on July 28 will be Asylum Suite and special guest Corey Snowden.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all, the release notes.
Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. They are welcome to bring a picnic supper or purchase food from one the event food vendors, which will be available beginning at 6 p.m. the night of the shows.
For more information about Lyrics on the Lawn, contact Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street Greeneville, via email at director@mainstreetgreeneville.org or call the Main Street office at 423-639-7102.