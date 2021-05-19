The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will be alive with music this July at the eighth annual Lyrics on the Lawn music concert series. The free concerts are a project of Main Street: Greeneville, and will take place every Thursday evening, rain or shine during the month of July. All performances are free and open to the public.
Special Opening Concert Salutes USS Greeneville 25th Reunion
To get the reunion started and to show the love this community has for “our” boat and each sailor, a special concert has been planned in honor of the USS Greeneville by Capitol Theatre of Greeneville and TEVET, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that sells electronic Test and Measurement equipment to the Department of Defense and their prime contractors.
When asked to sponsor the concert, TEVET CEO Tracy Solomon said, “It’s the least I could do for my fellow shipmates!”
Solomon served in the Navy from 2000-2006. He also commented on how welcoming the crew was when he visited the USS Greeneville in 2015.
“It was an unbelievable visit!” he said.
Solomon and the TEVET team hope everyone enjoys the concert and their time in beautiful Greeneville.
Other Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors joining The Capitol Theatre and TEVET to bring the community this concert are, as of press time, Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC and A. Dave Wright Architect.
Smooth Sailor to Preform
No stranger to Greeneville, Knoxville’s own Smooth Sailor charts a course for pure listening pleasure. This seven man band presents all the smooth golden hits from the 70s and 80s in a live experience that’s fun for all ages!
A Hawaiian themed evening is in order so put on your best Hawaiian shirt or outfit and join in the fun. Get ready to rock and roll.
USS Greeneville SSN-772
The USS Greeneville is a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine, and the only vessel of the United States Navy to be named after Greeneville, Tennessee. The contract to build the boat was awarded to Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News, Virginia, on December 14, 1988, and her keel was laid down on February 28, 1992. She was launched on September 17, 1994, sponsored by Tipper Gore, and commissioned on February 16, 1996.
2021 Lyrics Lineup
Thursday evenings will include the sounds of Mic Harrison and the High Score, CHAZ, The Color 7, Samantha Gray Band, The Dependents, Brandon Rohr, The Lonesome Pine Blue Grass Band and Barstool Romeos.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. They are welcome to bring a picnic supper or purchase food from one the event food vendors, and Main Street: Greeneville, or other area restaurants, to enjoy during the performances. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville, TN.
For more information regarding this free concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org or contact Executive Director, Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.