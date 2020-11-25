President Donald Trump and the first lady will be spending Thanksgiving at the White House instead of attending the annual dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida according to a report by Associated Press.
The first lady’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed the plans in a “Holiday Scheduling Update” on Twitter.
President Trump and his family typically spend the holiday in Palm Beach and have Thanksgiving dinner in a ballroom alongside dues-paying members who purchase tickets to attend.
Although the reason for the Trump family’s change of plans wasn’t given in the AP report, the Trumps are not the only ones choosing not to travel this Thanksgiving. Many people are opting to stay at home and enjoy virtual holiday get-togethers with loved ones.
That’s likely to be good news for local health officials. Leigh Johnson, MD, MPH is an associate professor and the health director of the COVID response at East Tennessee State University. She says everyone should rethink holiday get-togethers.
“For this holiday season, we would recommend that people not gather with anyone outside of their immediate household,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, this year, that means that many of us will forgo seeing extended family like grandparents and aunts and uncles but given the high rate of community spread in our area, that is really just the safest option for this year.”
Johnson pointed out that sometimes it is easy to blur the lines between immediate household members and extended family.
“What I would remind people is just that, just because you know and love and are related to someone doesn’t mean that they can’t give you COVID-19 or you can’t give it to them,” Johnson said.
She added, “There are some people who have decided to quarantine themselves for the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. We’re well into that (two-week time frame) now, so that decision would need to have been made (two weeks) ago. If you haven’t already made that decision, it’s a bit too late in the game.”
“It’s really important to limit gatherings to your immediate household members in the hopes that making those hard decisions this year gives us many more Thanksgivings and Christmases to come with our loved ones,” she added.
Johnson plans to connect with her mother by phone this year so she can talk her through cooking recipes that her mother would normally cook, since they won’t be side by side making those recipes together.
Greeneville Resident Mary Goldman is postponing her travel plans to see family this year.
“I usually go to Allentown, Pennsylvania, for Thanksgiving, where I have family,” said Goldman, the president of the Depot Street Farmers Market and the executive director and head chef of the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen.
“We believe in the scientists and when Fauci started saying don’t travel, we took that seriously,” Goldman said.
Goldman and her sister decided to reassess their plans when COVID-19 cases began to spike again.
“We decided it just wasn’t worth the risk, that we could just see each other when things got better,” Goldman Explained. “Then I got an email from her the other day. Pennsylvania is basically closing its borders.”
Goldman said she and her family will connect virtually to keep a family tradition alive.
“They always sit on the front porch and have a glass of bourbon before they start cooking,” Goldman said. “Maybe we’ll have the toast on Zoom or on the phone.”
Goldman said she’s disappointed that she won’t be seeing her family on their favorite holiday but she will still prepare a special meal for herself.
“I might make a game hen or I might grill some quails,” she said. “But I’ll make a meal and have some wine and watch football. I’ll have some kind of celebration. When it’s safe to travel and (the number of COVID-19 cases) goes down, I’ll take a trip to Pennsylvania to see everybody.”
Jeanie Jackson, a master gardener and president of the Eastside Garden Club, said her family also chose to alter their holiday plans due to the pandemic. Instead of meeting together with 25-30 loved ones as is their custom, they will use Zoom to celebrate together.
“This year of Covid it is the only safe way to do this since three of our family are on the front lines,” Jackson said. “Some have had exposures, however testing proved negative.”
Jackson offers some advice to those who may be considering a virtual holiday this year.
“Have plenty of light at your computer so they can see your face as everyone can be seen on the monitor,” Jackson said. “Be sure if you live in different time zones that your time to arrive is correct. Keep a phone number handy in case the site for your arrival has been accidently deleted or there is a problem.
“We have Texas and Washington State and perhaps Italy joining in for our Zoomgiving. Just seeing everyone is a heartfelt issue. It is awesome to see someone you have not seen in a whole year. We have had two deaths in our family and one pending and know that this will be a precious event. We are praying the vaccine gets out very soon.”
Jim Kidd, network administrator for APG East, offers some additional tips for those planning a virtual Thanksgiving.
“Zoom is fairly easy for most people to use, thus why it’s so popular,” Kidd said. “You might need someone slightly more knowledgeable to initially set up the meeting, but everyone else just uses an email link to join. Google Hangouts, Skype, and Discord are other free video conferences you can use.”
Kidd said no additional equipment is needed beyond a smartphone, laptop or tablet, as long as they are equipped with a camera and video conference software has been downloaded.
“Laptops and phones have decent mics built in,” Kidd said. “A desktop will usually need an external mic to input audio. Both stereo jack and usb based mics will be plenty good for Thanksgiving audio. No need to spend hundreds of dollars on a pro audio/pro streamer mic.”
His final word of advice? Keep liquids away from the computer.
“Cokes and wines don’t mix with electronics,” he quipped. “Also, If they are planning any silly stuff with backgrounds or props to surprise their family, they might want to set up a test meeting for themselves beforehand to make sure everything works and looks good.”
In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, gratitude, love for family and friends, honor for the traditions that bind people together and human ingenuity to overcome obstacles have not become casualties to the virus.