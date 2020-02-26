A collection of over 50 oil paintings entitled “Landscapes and Seascapes: The Great Outdoors” by artist David Martin June will be exhibited from March 1 through March 29 at the Mason House Gallery. The gallery is located inside the General Morgan Inn, 111 N. Main Street, Greeneville. The exhibition is sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council and General Morgan Inn.
An opening reception will be held Friday, March 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the gallery. Guests may enjoy light refreshments and talk with the artist. This free event is open to the public.
Known for his idealistic, moving portrayals of nature, June said the collection includes a diverse offering of landscapes, seascapes, and a few still life subjects. Many of his landscapes reflect the East Tennessee countryside. Winter scenes hold a special fascination for him, but he enjoys painting all seasons. Dave has held exhibitions in Florida; this is his first solo exhibition in Tennessee.
Dave works in oils, primarily using the alla prima method, a direct painting approach where paint is applied wet on wet without letting earlier layers dry. He says this usually allows him quicker transfer of ideas and passions to canvas. He teaches local group art classes on the weekends, further satisfying his love of painting and passing that passion on to others.
Dave said “I am living proof that you can always try something new. It wasn’t until 2011, when I turned 50 years old, that I began teaching myself how to paint.” He continues: “I’m always striving, always learning, finding ways to join those two dissimilar forces in my life: emotion and logic.” For him, logic dictates what a scene should look like. Emotion is what brings it to life.
Dave can be reached via email at art@DavidMartinJune.com, or on Facebook.
For further information about this or other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366, visit the website greenevilleartscouncil.org or see the Greeneville Arts Council Facebook page.