If the first day of Spring and St. Patrick’s Day aren’t enough reasons for you to celebrate March, you’re in luck. See what I did there?
From umbrellas and buttons to puppies and grammar, March features a myriad of monthly, weekly, and daily reasons to celebrate. They are among the more than 1,500 commemorations listed on the website www.nationaldaycalendar.com .
“Reasons To Celebrate” is a monthly column designed to be both lighthearted and informational about the numerous ways to celebrate each day of life. Many of the commemorations are related to foods, and some are related to awareness of important causes, while others recognize specific professionals.
Several are comical and meant to spread joy, like National Dadgum That’s Good Day on March 1. Named for a cookbook, the day is set aside to celebrate tasty seasonings and foods while enjoying good times with family and friends.
March 1 also is National Horse Protection Day, National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, National Pig Day, and Self-Injury Awareness Day, designed to provide education and support for the serious problem of self harm due to emotional distress.
March 2 is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, National Banana Cream Pie Day, National Hospitalist Day, and National Old Stuff Day, a day to break out of the old routines and experience new ones.
March 2 is well known in local schools as National Read Across America Day in celebration of the birth of famous children’s author Dr. Seuss.
March 3 is National Anthem Day, National Cold Cuts Day, National I Want You to Be Happy Day, National Mulled Wine Day, Soup It Forward Day, National Day of Unplugging, National Employee Appreciation Day, and National Dress in Blue Day, and to raise awareness for Colon Cancer.
In case you’re wondering “Soup It Forward” means you should share love in a bowl by making homemade soup for someone.
March 4 is Marching Music Day, National Grammar Day, National Hug a G.I. Day, National Pound Cake Day, and a day that is popular on social media — National Sons Day.
March 5 is National Cheese Doodle Day, National Multiple Personality Day, and National Absinthe Day, celebrating a drink with a fascinating history.
It’s a funny coincidence that National Dentist’s Day, March 6, falls on National Oreo Cookie Day and National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day. March 6 also celebrates National Dress Day and National Frozen Food Day.
March 7 is National Cereal Day, National Crown of Roast Pork Day, National Flapjack Day, and National Be Heard Day, a day that encourages the promotion of small businesses.
March 8 is International Women’s Day, National Peanut Cluster Day, National Proofreading Day, and National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day.
March 9 is World Kidney Day, National Barbie Day, National Crabmeat Day, National Meatball Day, and National Get Over it Day, a day to let go and move on from the things that are bothering you.
March 10 is National Blueberry Popover Day, National Pack Your Lunch Day, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and National Mario Day for the Mario Brothers video game franchise.
March 11 is National Funeral Director and Mortician Recognition Day, National Johnny Appleseed Day, National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day, and National Promposal Day.
Daylight Saving Time starts on March 12, so don’t forget to “spring forward” your clocks by one hour. March 12 also is National Baked Scallops Day, National Girl Scout Day, National Plant a Flower Day, and National Working Moms Day.
March 13 is National Earmuff Day, National Good Samaritan Day, National Jewel Day, National K9 Veterans Day, National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day and National Napping Day to make up for that hour of sleep we just lost.
March 14, or 3.14 is National Pi Day in celebration of that well-known math calculation, but the cool thing about this day is, according to the National Day Calendar website, you can celebrate by eating pie. March 14 also celebrates National Children’s Craft Day, National Learn About Butterflies Day, National Potato Chip Day, and National Write Down Your Story Day.
March 15 is National Everything You Think Is Wrong Day, National Shoe the World Day, and National Equal Pay Day.
March 16 is Everything You Do Is Right Day, National Spray Tanning Day, National Artichoke Hearts Day, National Freedom of Information Day, National Panda Day, National Curl Crush Day for showing of naturally curly hair, and Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, which encourages adults to write letters to kids telling them how absolutely incredible they are.
Another celebration for March 16, not on the National Calendar Day website but gaining popularity on social media, is John 3:16 Day to celebrate the beloved Bible verse.
Of course, we know March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, but did you also know it’s National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day?
March 18 is National Awkward Moments Day. National Biodiesel Day, National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day, National Sloppy Joe Day, National Corn Dog Day, and National Quilting Day.
March 19 is National Backyard Day, National Certified Nurses Day, National Chocolate Caramel Day, National Let’s Laugh Day, and National Poultry Day.
Spring begins on March 20, a day set aside to celebrate National Proposal Day, National Ravioli Day, and World Flour Day.
March 21 is National Common Courtesy Day, National Countdown Day, National Fragrance Day, National French Bread Day, National Single Parent Day, World Down Syndrome Day
National Ag Day, National 3-D Day, and World Social Work Day.
March 22 is National Bavarian Crepes Day and National Goof Off Day.
March 23 is National Chia Day, National Chip and Dip Day, National Melba Toast Day, National Puppy Day, and National Tamale Day.
March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, and National Cocktail Day.
March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day and National Tolkien Reading Day.
March 26 is National Nougat Day, National Spinach Day and Epilepsy Awareness Day, a day to show support by wearing purple.
March 27 is National Scribble Day and National Joe Day, which celebrates both coffee and people named Joe or some variation of Joe.
March 28 is National Black Forest Cake Day, National Something on a Stick Day, National Triglycerides Day, National Weed Appreciation Day, and National American Diabetes Association Alert Day.
March 29 is National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, National Little Red Wagon Day and Manatee Appreciation Day.
March 30 is National Doctors Day, National I Am in Control Day, National Pencil Day, National Take a Walk in the Park Day, National Turkey Neck Soup Day, and National Virtual Vacation Day.
March 31 is National Bunsen Burner Day, National Clams on the Half Shell Day, National Crayon Day, National Prom Day, and National Tater Day.
The entire month of March recognizes awareness of Developmental Disabilities, Cerebral Palsy, Brain Injury, Breast Implants, Endometriosis, Multiple Sclerosis, Colorectal Cancer, Asset Management, Trisomy conditions, and Caffeine intake.
Monthlong celebrations in March include Irish-American Heritage, Kidneys, Social Work, Women’s History, Sauces, Noodles, Frozen Foods, Flour, Credit Education, Crafts, Cheerleading Safety, Celery, Peanuts, Umbrellas, and Athletic Training.
March has a plethora of special weeks, and here are a few of my favorites: National Invest In Veterans Week – March 1-7, Girl Scout Week – week of March 12, Week Of Solidarity With The Peoples Struggling Against Racism And Racial Discrimination – begins March 21, National Cleaning Week — begins fourth Sunday in March, National Button Week – third week in March, International Women’s Week — week of March 8, Words Matter Week — first full week, National Newspapers In Education Week — first full week, National Cheerleading Week — first week, National Introverts Week — third full week, and National Procrastination Week — first two weeks in March (or when it’s convenient.
For a full list of March commemorations, a background of each listing, and hashtags that can be used to celebrate on social media, visit www.nationaldaycalendar.com .