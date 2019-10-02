Two local churches will soon be having their annual “Blessing of the Animals.”
These events offer people with pets and lovers of all kinds of animals an opportunity to reflect upon the positive impact animals have on our emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being.
Everyone is allowed to attend either or both events. Bring your pets for an individual blessing!
On Saturday Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 400 West Main St., will hold their event at 9:30 a.m. Join them for “Brunch & Biscuits” on the lawn followed by a short service where the blessings will begin. Everyone is invited! For more information, contact Marlene Crum at 423-552-8016.
On Sunday at 3 p.m.,St. James Episcopal Church, located at 107 West Church St., will hold their Blessing of the Animals. Everyone is invited!
For safety at these blessing events, please keep you pet on a leash or in a crate.
Both “Blessing of the Animals” events will be accepting donations for homeless shelter dogs and cats. Items currently much needed at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society are dry and wet dog and cat food, clay cat litter, Fabuloso, laundry detergent, bleach, blankets, towels, toilet paper, dryer sheets, trash bags and paper towels.
We want to also remind everyone to mark your calendars for our annual Howl-o-ween Party. Lots more information will be coming soon. The date is going to be Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds. This event will be bigger and better than ever. Stay tuned!
As always, thank you for supporting the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. May God bless you for everything you do to help us care for the homeless and unwanted dogs and cats of Greene County.