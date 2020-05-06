Amid the varied images of the coronavirus era, the mask emerges as one its most iconic symbols. Urgently sought after by many, scorned by some, masks represent the will to resist the onslaught of a highly contagious and little understood disease.
Some have embraced the call to limit the spread of the virus by not only wearing masks, but by tapping into their own or others’ creativity to make a personal statement with them.
From the simple to haute couture and everything imaginable in between, defying the disease has become a fashion statement as much as a weapon in the fight to stop the virus’ advance. Below are some images of mask fashion curated from AP news photos.