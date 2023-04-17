Their set list reads like a soulful stroll down Motown memory lane — “My Girl,” “Proud Mary,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Love Train” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
These legendary songs -- and the artists who defined this genre of pop-influenced rhythm and blues -- will be celebrated Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. when the Masters of Soul take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
“It will be a great evening of entertainment,” John Hodges, band leader and bass singer, said in a recent telephone interview from his home in Virginia Beach, Va. “We play the songs that everyone knows and loves.”
Their 90-minute concert pays homage to Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Barry White, Sam & Dave, James Brown and many more musical greats.
“We try to perform the songs the way the legends did, complete with all those wonderful harmonies, flashy uniforms and choreography,” Hodges said. “It’s a night of nostalgia.”
Motown music remains popular today, some 50 years after its heyday in the sixties, because it’s fun music you can dance to, Hodges explained.
“Plus, it tells stories that deal with the heart,” he said. “You can fall in love — and out of love — with these songs. And, there’s no profanity like so much of today’s music, so it’s music the entire family can enjoy together.”
In addition to Hodges, the group includes Dario Outlaw, vocalist and choreographer; Ronald Smith, vocalist; Deneen “Lady D” Brooks, vocalist; Joyce Bowers, vocalist; Danita Deadwyler, vocalist; Dentro Ford, guitarist and background singer; Oscar Waters, bassist and background singer; and Tracy Walker, keyboardist.
“We’re like a family,” Hodges said. “We’ve been together a long time, making this music we all love.”
The group recently lost their long-time drummer Al Hundley in a car accident and are in rehearsals now with new drummer Daniel Hunter. “Yeah, it was very tragic,” Hodges said. “It happened about a month ago. We just hired Daniel, and we’re working with him to get ready for upcoming shows.”
Hodges’ musical career started in high school, where he was in a band that performed at local proms.
“My mom played piano in church, so I get my rhythm from her,” he said. “I grew up with this music. If the Jackson Five was on the Ed Sullivan Show, I was right there looking at it. I loved this music – still do.”
After high school, Hodges started The TFC (Time For Change) Band. “We got an agent and TFC started traveling the country, doing wedding receptions and corporate parties,” he said. “We did really well. In fact, we still perform as TFC. About 20 years ago, our agent asked us about starting a tribute band, so I created the Motown act.”
The group, with its six singers and four-piece band, is going stronger than ever now, after being shut down for two years during the height of the pandemic. “We’re very glad to be back on the road,” Hodges said.
He doesn’t listen much to modern-day music. “I’m not a huge fan of the cussing and fussing of the new stuff,” Hodges said, laughing. “The Motown music had meaning. There was a song about every emotion you were feeling. Now, everybody just samples other songs.”
During the concert, he enjoys singing Barry White and Lou Rawls songs, and especially “My Girl” by The Temptations. “That’s my cup of tea,” he said, laughing.
Fan favorites are usually “My Girl” and any song by James Brown and Gladys Knight, Hodges said.
“We just put the vibe out there and let audiences enjoy it,” he said. “We tell them to get up and move around, and they start dancing with the music. It makes the night more fun for us.”
Hodges ended the interview with this advice for concertgoers: “Tell Greeneville to wear good shoes to our show, not too tight on their feet, because they’re going to be clapping and stomping.”