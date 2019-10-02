Dr. Desirae Matherly, chairwoman of Tusculum University’s English and Fine Arts Department, will read from her new collection of essays, “Echo’s Fugue,” Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Clem Allison Gallery on the university’s campus.
During this free public event, Matherly will also discuss the processes of editing and publishing, a news release said.
“Echo’s Fugue,” published by Ohio State University Press, covers topics of love, desire and obsession, as well as music, while paying homage to Johann Sebastian Bach’s unfinished work “The Art of Fugue.”
“I don’t think anyone writes as sharply, inventively or unegotistically about the details of human life as Desi,” said Kelsey Trom, a fellow writer and an assistant professor of English at Tusculum. “She does this in conversation, in meetings and in her work.”
Matherly’s work has been featured in many prestigious literary journals, including “Hotel Amerika” and “Fourth Genre.” Four of her published essays have made the notable list in “Best American Essays,” and one essay was anthologized in “The Best Creative Nonfiction, Volume 2.” She also won the 2018 Curt Johnson Prose Award in nonfiction, the release said.
Matherly earned her doctorate in nonfiction from Ohio University and was a Harper Fellow at The University of Chicago.
“Echo’s Fugue” will be available to purchase and Matherly will sign copies by request. The event is part of Tusculum University’s Humanities Series, sponsored by the Department of English and Fine Arts.