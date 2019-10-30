Theatre-At-Tusculum promises beautiful sets and catchy songs to enrapture audiences when adult and child actors take Tusculum University’s Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center stage for performances of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.”
This delightful and whimsical musical follows the adventures of Matilda, an extraordinarily brilliant little girl who astounds everyone, including herself, with her magical abilities, a university news release said. Scorned by her incredibly insensitive family, she tries to correct every injustice she encounters – and handles the task quite well.
“This is a show for the whole family, as it proves right over wrong, provides laughter and, maybe, tears, and promotes books over the ‘tele,’” said Marilyn DuBrisk, Tusculum’s artist-in-residence, who directs the show. “Our talented ensemble and expert behind-the-scenes crew will continue our tradition of excellence with a joyful musical that will thoroughly entertain our audiences.”
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17.
Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up; $12 for those 60 and older; and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are payable by cash or check only and may be reserved by calling Tusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620 or emailing jhollowell@tusculum.edu. Guests can pick up and pay for tickets at the box office the day of the performance or schedule a time to come by the Arts Outreach office, the release said.
The musical is based on the 1988 book “Matilda” by Dahl and the 1996 movie with the same name. “Matilda the Musical,” with book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, premiered on London’s West End in 2011. It came to Broadway in the United States in 2013 and won five Tony Awards that year, the release said.
Leading the cast in the title role is Isabella Paysinger, a Tusculum View Elementary School student. Theater veterans Faith Rader and Brian Ricker play kind-hearted Miss Jennifer Honey and villainous Miss Agatha Trunchbull, respectively.
Other local theater favorites in the production include Jeff Ward and Sandy Nienaber, who play Matilda’s horrible parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Greeneville High School student Eli Berney as Matilda’s dimwitted older brother, Michael Wormwood, the release said.
Supporting actors include Margo Olmsted as the librarian, Mrs. Phelps; Josh Beddingfield as the doctor; and Daniel Shrader as Sergei the Russian.
The production team includes Ricker as cast coordinator, Kasie Shelnutt as musical director and Christa DelSorbo as choreographer, with select choreography by Elizabeth Sparks.
Designing the costumes and makeup are Erin Schultz and Trenda Berney, respectively. Frank Mengel leads set design, with artistic design from Garry Renfro and lighting design by Beth Wilson-Schnura.
Suzanne Greene and Jim Holt serve as stage managers, Brenda Litchfield curates props and Jennifer Hollowell oversees box office and house management.
Theatre-at-Tusculum is part of Tusculum Arts Outreach and is supported in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Hearts for the Arts and many donors.
More information about Theatre-at-Tusculum or other Arts Outreach programs is available at 423-798-1620, arts.tusculum.edu or by searching Facebook for Tusculum University Arts Outreach.