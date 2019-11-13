A cast of local kids makes up the students of the notorious Trunchbull Academy in “Matilda The Musical,” playing now at Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Auditorium on the Tusculum University campus. Audiences have four more opportunities to see Tusculum Arts Outreach’s production of “Matilda” — Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The musical is based on the 1988 book, “Matilda,” by Roald Dahl and the 1996 movie with the same name. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up; $12 for those 60 and older; and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are payable by cash or check only and may be reserved by calling Tusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620 or emailing jhollowell@tusculum.edu. Guests can pick up and pay for tickets at the box office the day of the performance or schedule a time to stop by the Arts Outreach office.