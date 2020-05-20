With Memorial Day coming just around the corner on Monday, today’s Accent is dedicated to those who have died in wars across all services and wars, including those who have died off the battlefield due to wounds, exposure to agent orange, suicide brought on by invisible wounds and any other cause that is directly related to their service. It is also dedicated to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen.
Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day, another important day. While Veterans Day gives us an opportunity to show appreciation for all who are or have served, Memorial Day is when we honor those veterans who have died because of their service.
Today’s Accent is special for another reason. It is comprised mostly of words and photographs contributed by readers. When I first reached out to local veterans and residents, it was with some hesitation as to whether my asking would be well received and enough contributors found to fill the pages.
I’m delighted and humbled to say that the response was overwhelming and I had to stop asking for contributions, and even hold some for a future date. Thank you to all who shared their stories, thoughts and photographs to honor the fallen.
May we always remember.