The McKinney Center will present their annual Holiday Fundraiser in a different way this year. In the spirit of safety, the “Soup and Songs” event has been transformed into “Holidays Around the World- A Soup and Songs Drive-Thru.”
This year, the McKinney Center has partnered with Main Street Café and Catering as well as other community organizations for this event, which will still feature a gourmet soup dinner along with great holiday spirit. Guests will also take home a keepsake handmade, hand glazed ceramic ornament, a release says.
The exciting outdoor Drive-Thru features “Living Holiday Scenes,” which will be stationed around the grounds of the McKinney Center. Holiday traditions from around the world are brought to life, created by community organizations and individuals. A “Living Nativity” complete with animals, courtesy of the Carver family; a Kwanzaa celebration presented by Umoja of Johnson City; Mexican Posada and Brazilian New Year directed by ETSU’s Language and Culture Resource Center director Felipe Fiuza; A Hanukah Celebration; Germany’s St. Niklaus Day; a Chinese Winter Solstice shadow puppet display; Puerto Rican Three Kings Day; Olde English Carolers; and of course, Santa Claus.
Guests will begin their Drive-Thru journey with complimentary hot cocoa served to them in their cars as they enter the event, and will tune their radios to the special station of curated holiday music from the featured countries. They will then drive around the grounds to view the living scenes. The event will conclude as they drive to the final station, and pick up their meal to go, including a pint of soup of their choice from Main Street Café, fresh bread, a giant chocolate chip cookie. Included in the to-go order is a beautiful hand-made, hand-glazed ceramic ornament.
The event will take place on Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets for this event will be divided into time-slots, in order to reduce long lines and traffic congestion on Main Street. Guests are asked to arrive no earlier than their chosen time designation. When ordering tickets and time designations, guests will also choose from one of four soups created by Main Street Café and Catering. Soup choices are: Southwest Chicken with Vegetables; Vegetarian Potato Leek; Creamy Tomato Bisque, and Hearty Beef and Bean Chili.
Tickets to this annual fundraiser are $25. Proceeds will benefit the McKinney Center and the StoryTown Radio Show. This fundraiser helps the StoryTown Radio Show keep their ticket prices low throughout the year, and allows the McKinney Center to provide no-cost programming for outreach events throughout the year. Tickets may be purchase online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Visitors Center at 423.753.1010.