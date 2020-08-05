When Faye arrived at the house, the ensuing greetings between the half dozen or so occupants erupted into what sounded like a hen house cackle accompanied by a flurry of hugs. When it settled down, Mary Etta turned to Faye.
“We can’t tell them everything we’ve done,” she said in a voice just above a whisper.
“Me and you have got secrets,” affirmed Faye, with a conspiratorial twinkle in her eye.
Soon the two friends, who have known each other all their lives, were leapfrogging through memories shared over their nearly 100 years of growing up and growing older together.
Beginnings
“I got to hold that one,” Mary Etta began, pointing to a 2-week-old baby in a photograph she held out for Faye to see.
Mary Etta Tate, who just turned 98, sits pictured in the photo with her daughter Joyce Seaton, granddaughter Karen Waddell, great-granddaughter Logan Miller and her brand new great-great-granddaughter Copeland Miller, representing five generations of women.
Mary Etta was born Mary Etta Ellenburg in the Love’s Memorial area of Greene County and later married a farmer named John Tate of Cocke County.
“He started coming to see me,” she said when asked how they met. “My daddy would say, ‘That Tate boy is out there.’”
Childhood Memories
The two friends continue to reminisce, Mary Etta with the first car she remembers seeing.
“I can’t say just what it was, a T-model or what, but I was excited to see it,” she remembers. “It looked like a T-model except it only had one seat.”
Then something reminds Faye of romping with her brothers.
“When we lived down there in Smith Holler, there was a big, ol’ bank there and a creek,” she said. “The boys made a wagon, just the running gears of it, and they’d get up there on that bank and roll into the creek. And we’d get hold of a tree limb and run and swing over the creek. Well, that was as dangerous as it could be because it was right off of that big bluff. We never thought about what was down below us. We had a picket fence down there. If the limb had broken, it would have gone right through us.
“If my son had tried something like that, I’d have had a fit. It would have scared me to death. Momma couldn’t see about all of us all the time, though.”
“Roy Smith had a store down below Barnett’s Chapel Church where my home place is,” said Faye, as another memory surfaced.
“I’d walk out there to get some candy,” said Mary Etta. “He’d give me a piece of candy when I’d go in.”
“Momma and me would walk through the fields and climb through those barbed wire fences to the store to get the groceries and then walk back through the fields to carry them home,” said Faye. “We’d buy flour and milk and sugar and soda, baking powder, salt.”
Their families grew and preserved most of their food, though.
“We’d kill hogs and have pork,” said Faye. We had ham and ribs and canned the rest of it. We ground some up and made sausage. We never did kill a cow but somebody did and my daddy would buy half of one. We canned that meat too.
“We had an apple orchard and peaches and that kind of stuff. “Every one that came off of the trees, went in a can. All winter, we had plenty of canned apples and peaches and stuff to make pies any time we wanted them.”
“Every morning we picked up every apple that came off of those trees and then we had to peel them and can them,” she added. “You had to take care of stuff back then. We come up the hard way. I guess that’s why we’re still here. It made us tough.”
Faye still bakes her own pies at 99-years-old, sharing them with friends and family and they’re looked forward to at church potlucks.
“I can make any kind: coconut, chocolate, butterscotch, lemon,” she said. “My cakes are not as good as the pies, though.”
And then there were her mother’s biscuits.
“Now, you didn’t have no bought biscuits,” she admonished. “I didn’t know what a bought biscuit was when I was little because my momma made the biscuits.
School days
Some of their most dear memories revolve around the school day fun they shared together at Poplar Springs School and St. James High School.
“I remember Bud,” said Faye, a Colyer now but a Clowers in those days. “We walked to school and there was a big, ol’ black engine back in there. Bud aggravated the life out of us walking to school. We were coming home from school one evening and he kept aggravating everybody, so the boys in our group, they put him in there and put the door down! Well, we walked on and got up the hill and when we stopped I said, ‘Now, we’ve got to go back down there yonder and let him out. He’ll smother to death in there.’ So I went back down yonder and let him out. Bud never did try that no more.”
“He always liked Faye,” Mary Etta told the small gathering of family listening to the two reminisce, drawing a giggle from Faye. “He made a good looking man.”
“Do you remember us walking to the crossroads?” she asks Faye. “When we went to St. James School we’d walk to the crossroads to wait on the school bus. Jessie Marie would get up on a stump and start to preach.”
“She would recite scripture that she memorized first and then she’d start preaching,” said Faye. “She was good at it. She was good at most anything.
“She’d get into your dinner bucket and get stuff out of your dinner bucket,” she noted, quickly adding in defense of the young preacher, “She’d tell you about it. She didn’t steal it.”
Getting to school wasn’t unlike students’ experiences of today but it did have its differences. School buses had a seat down the middle and one on each side, seating riders sideways to the modern arrangement.
“Do you remember taking a warm brick or something to keep our feet warm?” Mary Etta asked Faye. “There wasn’t any heat in the bus.”
“It was cold!” Faye nodded in agreement. “At school we had a big, ol’ stove that burnt coal. It was warm in the school house.
“We carried our lunches from home and took them into the lunchroom at school. There was a bench and we set them down there. It was usually biscuits and ham or sausage or whatever kind of meat they had to put on the biscuits and you’d have two or three of them. We’d have corn on the cob when the corn was in and baked sweet potatoes.”
“Did Bud steal your lunch?” Mary Etta asked.
“No, he wasn’t as bad as Jessie Marie was,” replied Faye with a laugh.
“You remember Richard Neese?” Mary Etta prompted Faye. “He had a car and he drove it crazy. It’s a wonder he didn’t get killed.”
“Richard Neese, He would aggravate you to no end,” Faye responded with a wag of her head. “He sat behind me and he pulled my hair. I kept telling him to quit. I finally just had enough and I picked up one of my school books and hit him on the head with it so hard it broke the back of it. He got a hard lick. He didn’t bother me no more.”
Like high school seniors of today, they looked forward to their graduation.
“Graduation was big,” Faye said, with Mary Etta adding her affirmation. “We got to wear caps and gowns. And, Lord, we thought that was the stuff, because we wasn’t used to nothing.”
Both women are the only surviving members of their graduating classes, 1939 for Faye and 1940 for Mary Etta, comprised of only about 15 students each.
“We’ve been around here a long time, haven’t we Mary Etta?” said Faye, leaning toward her friend.
Epidemics
The conversation turn to the current coronavirus pandemic and past eipdemics.
“I remember I went through something just like this,” Mary Etta said. “Diphtheria. I was awful young then. And another thing was small pox. They had people to come out and vaccinate for that so we got by without having small pox.
“Polio broke out after I started school. I know a lot of people had it. Then they started sending somebody out to keep the shots up at the school. We were at St. James High School then.
“It was scary when they were happening. All parents were afraid for their children.”
“I had diphtheria In the fourth grade and I missed a lot of school, and I had whooping cough when I was a baby,” Faye said. “Momma went to visit a cousin of hers and she had a baby and that baby had whooping cough. They put us both on the same bed to sleep and I got the whooping cough. My mother said they like to have lost me a several times. But I’m still here.
“My older sister had TB, and my sister-in-law, my brother Homer’s wife. That was in the early 40s. They were sent to the sanitarium in Cedar Creek, people were sent there from other states too.”
Knowledge of epidemics back then circulated much more slowly than knowledge of the pandemic going on now.
“Of course, we didn’t hear the news to know,” said Mary Etta.
“You didn’t have radio. You didn’t have television. You didn’t have a telephone. You didn’t have nothing,” added Faye. “You didn’t find out about all this stuff. Just if somebody could find out about it and then could tell you.”
The changing times
The two women have seen many other things change over the course of their lives. About all the roads are black top now. And dating didn’t start as young and as easily as it’s done today.
“We weren’t allowed to date,” said Faye. “We had to wait until we got of an age enough where we could do that. I don’t remember what that age was.
“What was the age when your daddy would let you date?” she asked Mary Etta.
“I don’t know but I know when I slipped off,” Mary Etta replied with a giggle. “I don’t remember who it was with but I think we went to church.”
“Church was the only place there was to go back then. They had towns but we didn’t have no way to get to town.”
Laundry was done on a scrub board.
“We had a big, old iron kettle and we’d put water in that and bring it to a boil and put the clothes in there and punch them with a stick to help get some of the dirt out,” said Faye.
There weren’t indoor toilets in those days. There was an outhouse at home and one at school that seated three people at once. There wasn’t any toilet paper, either.
“We used the Sears Roebuck catalogue,” said Faye with a chuckle. “Or any kind of a magazine that the leaves weren’t too stiff.”
She added, “You didn’t take every little thing to the doctor back then. It had to be bad if you went to the doctor and you were scared to death then because you had to go to the doctor.”
“We used onion poultices sometimes. Vicks salve,” agreed Mary Etta.
She sat back in her chair and seemed to take in the breadth of life, love, losses and laughter amassed during their life-long friendship.
“It seems like a dream,” she said wistfully of the memories, looking at Faye. “Most of them are good. Some of them are bad. It’s amazing to think back about what we did.”