In a special Meet Your Neighbor installment, meet five pawed protectors who live and work in Greene County. They are certified patrol officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, living and working with their human partners. K9s are vital assets in policing and form special bonds with their handlers.
It takes a special kind of dog to do police work. They must be able to meet the physical demands of the job and have a personality that allows them to apprehend criminals or protect their handlers but also pose no threat to the general public.
K9s undergo intense training, which may involve searching for drugs, apprehending fugitives, tracking lost children or protecting their human partners for example. Training continues throughout their careers and is looked forward to as playtime by the dogs.
For bite work, a variety of equipment is used as a dog progresses in skill levels. Besides a sleeve slipped over a trainer’s arm, training may involve a full bite suit or a hidden sleeve the dog can’t see beneath the trainer’s clothing. A silicone arm, hard on the inside and soft on the outside to simulate a human arm, is the closest thing to biting a real person K9s experience during training.
While K9s enjoy training as playtime, their work is not all fun and games.
“The risk for the dog is equal to the risk for us,” said Sgt. Mark Crum, of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and handler for K9 Matti. “They are deputies. They’re an officer, so their risk is as great as our risk. In the job that we do, you never know.”
Their work plays an increasingly important role in keeping communities safe, especially as drug use and sales increase.
“If you work a dog, you’re going to have numerous felony arrests from your dog,” Crum said. “You’re taking drugs off the street. You’re taking the drug dealer’s money away from them and it’s going back toward the dogs and the community and the department. It’s an asset.”
Community support helps the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 program to continue to keep K9s on patrol and equipped for their work.
“There’s an understanding that our program is very loved and appreciated by the community,” said Crum. “We get a lot of donations. There are a lot of animal lovers.”
K9 handlers often spend more time with their dogs than their human families, forming strong bonds with them.
“The bond and the trust that you have with your dog — we had a brief standoff with a guy that was holding a shotgun. The guy took off into the woods with the shotgun and they called Loki and I to come out and track him,” Deputy Michael Ball explained. “We were in thick brush and I could hardly see anything around me, so I had to put all my faith and trust in Loki, his ability to smell him and get to the guy before the guy got to me or my backup officers. It’s definitely a unique trust.”
“You’ve always got somebody with you,” said Sgt. Matthew McCamey, handler for K9 Sig. “You’ve always got backup. Whether you’ve got a hot call or something that seems routine or whatever.”
“You can get a lot off your chest to your dog and he won’t tell nobody,” he added.”