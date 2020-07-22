The Meet Your Neighbor series will publishes in Accent as space allows and highlights interesting stories about everyday people in Greeneville and Greene County. Suggestions for people to feature in the series can be sent to accent@greenevillesun.com.
Photography marks a new phase of life for Ginger Justis who worked as an accountant before spending 20 years as a teacher’s assistant at Eastview Elementary.
Born in Indiana, Justis lived in Newport, Tennessee, before moving to Greene County in 1985.
“When my son Tyler was almost ready to begin Kindergarten, I decided my place was in the school system,” Justis said.
When her husband passed away in January of 2013, she found herself with time to fill.
“That’s what got me into photography,” Justis explained. “I was spending time on the couch and I started getting on Facebook. Different friends that I knew from high school days would send me pictures to cheer me up. I saw all these beautiful pictures and (wanted to try it). A friend of mine who is a photographer said, ‘I know the perfect camera for you. It’s a point-and-shoot.’
She still has that Nikon COOLPIX.
“It’s all taped up,” she said. “It’s been through lots of hikes and stuff.”
Justice especially loves photographing birds.
“My mom told me that as a child, I always told people that when I grow up I want to be a bird watcher,” she shared. “Now photographing my backyard birds is a passion of mine! God has Blessed me with so many beautiful birds to photograph without even leaving my house. I continue to feel His calling to photograph His creations and share with as many as I can and give Him the glory.”
The more pictures Justis took, the more her friends encouraged her to put together a book to showcase them.
“I said, ‘That’s work. I’m just having fun,’” she joked.
After about three years, and with much encouragement and moral support, Justis agreed to a compromise: she would make a calendar to celebrate the Greene County she has come to call home and love.
The calendar is a local product all the way around, created by Justis using photographs from around Greene County, printed by Artistic Printers and sold by local retailers. It features photographs of 12 sites, including the Bible Covered Bridge and a nearly 1,000-square-foot United States flag painted on the roof of a 1910-vintage barn in the Glendale community that graces the front of Justis’ Celebrate Greene County calendar.
When Brandon Ward, then a Marine Lance Cpl., prepared to deploy to Iraq in 2006, his family painted the 43-foot by 23-foot American flag on the roof of his grandfather’s barn near the intersection of Buckingham Road and Laughlin Road.
The flag was the idea of Ward’s brother, Chad, who wanted to do something to honor him and other military personnel. The project took a month and was completed just hours before Ward arrived home on leave before his deployment.
The Bible Covered Bridge, which spans Little Chucky Creek, is located in southwest Greene County, approximately 12 miles from Greeneville. According to information at www.tennesseelodgingguide.com/bible-bridge.html, it was built in 1923 by the E.A. Bible family as a private bridge to serve their farm. The County later compensated him $750 for the bridge.
Justis said the calendar has been received well.
“I’m really excited to see people excited about something I’ve done. It’s overwhelming. I’ve just never been in that place in my life. I’m a background person.”
She didn’t expect it to sell until October or November but when it was finished she got a feeling that said, “Go now. You’ve got it in your hand. Go!”
“I really feel like God has his hand in this,” she said. “I said, If I can sell 200, I’m going to do another one. I haven’t actually sold them but I’ve got 200 that have ordered. I’ve already met my goal.
“I think that people purchasing this calendar already is a sign that they are ready for a new year. They want to get rid of 2020. I think 2021 is going to be a year to celebrate!”
Justis hopes the calendars will help people to show the pride they have in Greene County and share that pride with family and friends.
If anyone has suggestions for places to take photographs for the following year’s calendar, Justis would like them to contact her at gingerjustis@comcast.net.