Heather Jones always knew she would be an artist. Born into an artistic family that includes artists, artisans and musicians of all sorts, Jones says creative expression is in her genes. She considers herself and her siblings fortunate for her parents’ open mindedness and guidance.
“We weren’t told we had to be this or that,” Jones says. “We were allowed to develop our paths, which for that time period was rather unique. They always supported what we were doing.”
Jones shares her love of art with others through the art she creates and by teaching others. For the last 39 years, she has taught in school systems in Florida, South Carolina and in the Greeneville City School system. She gives her students the same encouragement and support to pursue careers in art as her parents gave her. Many of her former students are in art related fields today, including those who are working artists, art teachers or in related fields such as advertising. She believes art touches all areas of our lives.
“People ask how you can use art. This house we’re in was designed by someone. A carpenter did all the woodwork. The chair you’re sitting in may be functional art, but it’s still art,” says Jones, whose art skills include drawing, painting and pottery, among others. “It just depends on which niche the art fits into. And now we have a whole new world of entertainment art.”
“Think about it, everything you touch, everything you put on, everything around you, has been created by someone,” she says, noting that one in every 100 jobs is in an art related field.
Jones plans to retire from the school system next year but has no plans to give up her creative passions. Apart from finishing up many ongoing projects, Jones will likely be busy helping to create an art mecca of sorts that she hopes will build the arts community and tourism in the area. And yes, she will continue teaching art.
“I’m kind of a Jack-of-all-trades because I am an art teacher,” she says, laughing. “I have to know a little bit about everything and I teach a lot of things. That has kind of led to some of the things that we’re doing out at Washington College.”
Historic Washington College Academy, a landmark located in Limestone, Tennessee, has educated minds, shaped characters and been an incubator or inspiration since its founding in 1780.
Originally known as Martin Academy, it became a college in 1795. It’s doors closed temporarily during the Civil War and was almost totally destroyed by armies of both sides, which used its grounds and buildings. It reopened and later went through several transformations as a girls’ college, co-ed college, junior college, high school academy and then a private college preparatory school.
Jones, whose suggestion for the arts and crafts emphasis prompted an invitation to become a member of the school’s board, has helped drive the concept forward. She envisions its latest incarnation, The Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts, as a school that will draw students from near and far, much like Arrowmont in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, or Penland in Mitchell County, North Carolina.
“We really want it to be a diverse program and offer a lot of different things,” says Jones. “Right now, we’re kind of starting out. We have some very well-known artists and artisans that are helping us. But we’re also using a lot of local talent too. As we grow, we’re hoping to be able to afford to do more and have more artists that have a national reputation.
“We don’t need to be as big as Arrowmont or Penland but the potential to be that out here is there,” she adds.
Jones and other artists have begun teaching classes even as the 150-acre campus is in the midst of major remodeling projects, complicated somewhat by its status on the National Historic Register. Progress is slow but sure as the board weighs the needs of the school with restrictions to preserve its historical value.
Jones’ passion for the endeavor she sees as playing a large part in one of the next phases of her life is obvious but she says it hasn’t been without challenges.
“At first, I was the rabble rouser,” she admits. “I had come in with a completely different idea (from what they had always had in mind) and (the board members) had to wrap their head around it, that this was what we were going to do moving forward. It’s gotten a lot better.”
What else is on her post-retirement agenda? Jones says there are many more plans for the arts and crafts school but her life is a blank canvass beyond that.
“This is an interesting phase of my life,” she confides. “I’m going to be very busy at Washington College. I’m also at a point too where, like a teacher in any class, I’ve given so much of my creativity, my time, my emotion, all of it. I’m ready to paint when I want to paint, create what I want to create. It may lead to me doing something completely different.”