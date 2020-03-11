GFour Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 44 Tony Awards®, are proudly bringing the international hit show “Menopause The Musical®” to Greeneville and will play the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for two performances on March 21. “Menopause The Musical®” is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased at www.NPACgreeneville.com or by calling the Box Office at 423-638-1679. Group discounts for 20 or more people are also available.
Now celebrating 18 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.
Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”
Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Seen by more than 15 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.
Bring your girlfriends to see Menopause The Musical®, Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for orchestra level seating are $40, $35 for mezzanine level and $30 for balcony seats. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.