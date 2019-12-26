Town of Greeneville’s Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve Celebration will usher in 2020 with a variety of events.
The family friendly party will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a street dance at the intersection of Main and Depot and end with a spectacular fireworks show, according to organizer Amy Rose, the town’s Public Relations Manager.
“For our sixth year, families will have even more fun things to do with a Family New Year’s Eve Party at the Capitol Theatre, and the return of the popular free Kids Zone at First Presbyterian Church,” Rose said.
The free Kids Zone, added last year, will open at 7 p.m. with carnival games provided by volunteers from First Christian Church. Free party favors will be available while supplies last.
Across the street from First Presbyterian, the General Morgan Inn offers a $35 party package for ages 21 or older. Plans include a live performance by Ivy Road at 7 p.m., dance party led by DJ Robbie Britton at 9 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, party favors, and a champagne toast.
Adjacent to the hotel, Catalyst Coffee Company will kick off the night with “Karaoke at the Catalyst” from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by live music from Josh Miller, Chris Karlson and more until midnight. Admission is free. Warm food and drinks will be available.
The Top Dog hot dog cart will offer warm food on the street.
Doors at the Capitol Theatre open at 7 p.m., and the Family New Year’s Eve Party ends at 11:30. Admission is $5.
Families can come together, or the theatre will offer a drop-off/pick-up option at the box office for a time limit of two hours. Drop-off and pick-up must be done by the same parent or guardian, who will receive a wrist band. Identification will be checked, a news release said.
Activities include kids music and a glow stick dance in the auditorium, photos with princesses and superheroes, and games in the lobby for older kids. Pizza and snacks will be available for purchase.
BALL DROP CEREMONY
“One of the most special moments happens when we prepare for the ball drop at midnight,” Rose said.
At 11:30, Mayor W.T. Daniels will conduct a ceremony to place everyone’s New Year’s Resolutions inside the ball drop to be lifted toward the sky, Rose said.
To make a wish for 2020, visit the Resolution Station beginning at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot.
As the crowd counts down the final 10 seconds to midnight, the ball drop will be conducted by Greeneville Light & Power System.
As the lighted ball comes to rest on the street, fireworks will launch above the crowd to ring in the new year.
Midnight on Main is the final event of 2019 to recognize the 150th anniversary of President Andrew Johnson’s return home from Washington, D.C.
The public is reminded that alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on the street during this event.
Sponsors of Midnight On Main are: Waste Industries, The General Morgan Inn, The Capitol Theatre, Jarden Zinc Products, John Deere Power Products, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Popcorn Video, and Alliance AutoGas.
For more information on Midnight On Main, please visit the Town of Greeneville’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov.