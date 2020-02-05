We were waiting to share the wonderful news of Miranda’s adoption until we heard from adopter Jon Carberry. We are happy to share this update: “Miranda’s owner called to report that she is doing ‘just fine” there. She slept in his bed last night then crawled in with his mother after he left. She is eating well and is somewhat shy about exploring the property.” After reading Miranda’s story in the Accent section of the Greeneville Sun, they came to meet her and the rest is adoption history. Her new family loves her and the feeling is mutual. Congratulations Miranda!