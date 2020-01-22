In February of 2019, a beautiful, redtick coonhound mix found herself at Greene County Animal Control. Having been picked up as a stray, she waited patiently, in hopes that her owner would find her and take her back home. As the days ticked by, with no one coming to claim her, Miranda knew her days were numbered. Miranda’s luck changed for the better when staff from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society were able to rescue her from Animal Control and bring her to our no-kill Adoption Center. She was given the name “Miranda.”
Miranda quickly adapted to life at the Adoption Center, where she has now been for eleven long months. Staff have discovered that Miranda’s favorite part of the day is going into the outdoor exercise yards where she can romp and play. She loves to play with toys. After playing all day, Miranda is then put back into her kennel for the night, where she snuggles in her bed to dream of a “furever” home.
Miranda is a young 2-year-old, medium sized dog and appears to be a redtick coonhound mix, also known as an American English coonhound mix. The redtick coonhound breed is known to be intelligent, outgoing, determined and trainable. Redtick coonhounds are known to be relatively gentle and relaxed around the home, providing an interesting contrast to their hunting dog pedigree. They are very patient and playful with children, and they can be quite friendly with new people. With the right amount of training and socialization, the redtick coonhound can be a well-behaved, sociable and lifelong friend. Is Miranda the dog for you?
Miranda has a friendly personality with all people. We believe she would be good with other dogs if given time to get to know another friend but will need a no cat home. If you’re interested in adopting Miranda and have another dog, we recommend that you bring your dog to the adoption center for a meet and greet with Miranda. An only dog home would be awesome for her too where she would get all the attention. She will be a faithful companion for an active family or active person that needs a running friend. Miranda keeps her kennel clean so we believe house training will be a breeze. Our dream home for Miranda would be an inside home with an active lifestyle but also time to cuddle on the couch with her person.
Miranda thinks eleven months in a shelter is too long. She is ready to be adopted. She has a reduced adoption fee to an approved adopter and has had a vet exam, spay surgery, negative heart-worm test, all vaccinations, microchip and more.
We encourage you to come to the adoption center to meet Miranda. If you have any questions about adopting Miranda, please call our staff Tuesday through Saturday after Noon at (423)639-4771. We will be happy to help you. You may decide that she is the perfect match for you or your family!