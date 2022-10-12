“Miss Scarlet and the Duke” caught me by surprise when I discovered the show by accident on PBS one Sunday evening in early 2021.
I had long been fascinated by the city of London and the Victorian era, so a show about a female private detective in Victorian London definitely peaked my attention.
The show stars Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, who is trying to make a living — and a name for herself — in London’s male-dominated society after she inherits her father’s detective agency.
Scottish actor Stuart Martin stars as William Wellington, a handsome detective inspector, who is nicknamed “The Duke” by his fellow police officers at Scotland Yard.
Although Eliza and William are old friends, they often find themselves at odds with each other. She is insistent upon following her chosen career path, of which he strongly does not approve due to concerns for her safety.
“Being a detective is a job for a man, Eliza!” William shouts at her in one scene.
“And yet you do it every day, William!” she shoots back at him.
To make matters more complicated, the pair find themselves struggling with a growing romantic attraction.
The TV show first premiered in the United States on Jan. 17, 2021, as part of the PBS Masterpiece Mystery series — and I quickly became a fan of Eliza’s fiercely independent nature and Duke’s smoldering good looks, along with the show’s other highly entertaining cast of characters.
“Miss Scarlet and the Duke” had made its British debut in the UK months earlier, in March of 2020 on the Alibi Channel. What I didn’t know when I first began watching the show was how many fans it had already amassed across the pond.
After enjoying a couple of episodes, I found myself scanning the Internet for more information about the show and its cast — as well as like-minded folks who found themselves constantly wondering if Eliza and William would ever be able to stop arguing long enough to admit they have feelings for one another.
Much to my delight I found a couple of social media sites where fans of the show were gathering to post and chat. These fan groups not only helped to increase my interest in the show, but they also brought me a host of new friends, including ones from England, Canada, Ireland and parts of Europe as well as all across the United States.
Over the course of a few months, a small group of us formed even tighter bonds of friendships. We frequently chatted in a friendly online space — and sometimes met via video chats. (Here’s a special shout out to Suzanne Cholette in Montreal, Canada; Suzanne Anderson in Abilene, Kansas; Meghan Koerber in Concord, New Hampshire; Linda Kennedy, in Poole, England, and Lynsey Sale, in Watford, England!)
As I mentioned in an earlier Accent article, this past summer, I was able to fulfill a longtime dream to visit London, England. To make my trip even more special, I was able to meet face-to-face with two of my new British friends: Linda Kennedy and Lynsey Sale. Both women met up with me in London, and we enjoyed exploring the city together. In addition to visiting some of the most popular tourist attractions, we made two stops that were directly due to our “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” obsession.
We visited the building that once housed Scotland Yard during the Victorian era. Located near Covent Garden, the structure now serves as a luxurious, five-star hotel named the Great Scotland Yard Hotel. Inside its lobby, we didn’t find Detective Inspector Wellington, but we did spot interesting displays of historic police artifacts. These included police uniforms, weapons and other equipment once used to fight crime and solve cases during the Victorian era — just like on “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.” There were also books and photographs of former police officers and some of the criminals who found themselves booked into the jail there.
After our visit to “Scotland Yard,” we enjoyed a meal in “Duke’s Dining Room” at The Wellington, located near Charing Cross. Just like our favorite detective inspector in “Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” the pub is named after Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington. Wellesley, who lived from 1769-1852, was a famous British military leader and statesman. He is most famous for his role in defeating the French army under the command of Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
The three of us took a photo at the entrance to “Duke’s Dining Room” and shared it with Stuart Martin, the actor who portrays William “The Duke” Wellington on “Miss Scarlet.” He gave it a thumbs up, especially when I noted I had traveled 4,000 miles to get there. “Oh wow!” Martin commented on Instagram. “I hope you had the most wonderful day! And had a drop of the good stuff in a toast to your lovely selves!” The comment definitely made the day for the trio of fan girls.
I was so appreciative of Linda and Lynsey for making my first-ever trip to England so memorable. I hope to return one day, and I hope they can make it to East Tennessee in the future.
Now that I’m back home in the United States, I’m looking forward to finding out what mysteries — and hopefully romance — will face our plucky Miss Scarlet in the coming seasons. I recently had a chance to video chat one-on-one with the creator and writer of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” Rachael New, who gave me a sneak peek into what may be in store for Eliza Scarlet in seasons 2 and 3. (Check out my accompanying article for more details.)
If you missed seeing “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” when it first premiered (or if you want to see it again before the season 2 premiere) — don’t despair! All six episodes of season 1 are streaming now through Oct. 16 at https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/masterpiece/watch-online/ .
Season 2 of “Miss Scarlet” will air in the US on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m., on PBS. Season 3 will follow on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 8 p.m., on PBS.
DVDs of both season 1 and 2 are also available now for purchase at PBS.org.
If your interest in the show takes you further into fandom, you’re invited to check out a fan podcast dedicated to “Miss Scarlet” at scarleteerspodcast.wordpress.com. (My friend, Lynsey, is one of the podcast moderators. She is also the author of several pieces of “Miss Scarlet” fan fiction. You can find her under the pen name LynnyB at fanfiction.net .)
There is also a friendly Facebook fan group called Miss Scarlet and the Duke Fans where folks can gather to post about the show and participate in discussions.
You never know who you might meet in a Miss Scarlet fan group — or where in the world that friendship may take you!