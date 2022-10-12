Rachael New admits she is “a bit obsessed” with period dramas and the Victorian era.
It was this love that prompted the British television writer to create “Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” the PBS Masterpiece Mystery show, which is scheduled for its US season 2 premiere on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
The show’s first season, which includes six episodes, first aired in the U.S. in January, 2021. Set during the early 1880s in London, the show focuses on Miss Eliza Scarlet, portrayed by Kate Phillips, a determined young woman who has just inherited her father’s private detective agency. After the death of her father, Eliza must quickly learn how to navigate her way through the firmly male-dominated society of her time in order to support herself.
Her mother died of tuberculosis when Eliza was a young child, and she has been cared for by the Scarlet’s housekeeper Ivy, played by Cathy Belton, who acts as a mother figure to Eliza.
Eliza is assisted — reluctantly at times — by family friend William Wellington, known as “Duke” by his fellow Scotland Yard police officers. A detective inspector, William was mentored in his early police career by Eliza’s father, Henry Scarlet, who was once a Scotland Yard detective, but later opened his own private detective agency.
During a recent interview with The Greeneville Sun, New said that she has long been a fan of the writings of Charles Dickens and Jane Austen. Although Austen’s writings are set during the Georgian period, New pointed out that “she always had strong female characters.”
As a seasoned television writer, New had been involved in the writing of other detective shows. She has written for “Grantchester” and “The Mallorca Files,” among others.
She said she loves “the comfort of knowing what the spine of the story” will be and then dotting the plot with “twists and turns.”
In creating “Miss Scarlet,” New combined her love of the detective genre with her love of the 19th century. “Added to that, I knew that I wanted to have a female protagonist,” she said.
“I remember when I wrote it, I was in my garden and it was summer. I had had Eliza in my head for quite a long time … and Duke as well,” she continued. As her ideas became words, the story and its ensemble of characters got “life breathed into them,” New said. “This world just started to come together and it was a really lovely experience.”
In her mind at the time, New said she had no idea whether or not, “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” would ever be made into a television show. But she said it was certainly the “most joyous thing” she had ever written.
“It was very cathartic,” New said. “With Eliza, there was a lot of me in her in terms of her hopes and dreams and aspirations. I knew who she was immediately. I never have to say to myself ‘What would Eliza do?’”
New said there is “something fascinating about a woman who has limitations placed on her” by society, but she still manages to rise above them and succeed beyond expectations.
“I wanted Eliza to be a progressive woman for her time,” New said. “What I like about Eliza is she is flawed. She’s impetuous. She’s impatient. And she can be judgmental, but she soaks it all up and she thinks about it, and … she’s open to learning,” New said.
New gave high praise to the work that Kate Phillips performs in her role as Eliza. “Kate Phillips has got that vibe about her. She’s very sure of what’s right and wrong and very sure of who she is. She walks up on set and she nails it every time. I’m completely in awe of her!”
With Duke, Eliza watches him and sees that because he is a man, he is able to do a job that she would love to have. People listen to him and respect him.
Yet, as a detective, Eliza would “probably be better at that job than he is,” New added.
As the series continues, Eliza becomes more adept and skilled at navigating the world in which she lives and works.
Duke grows as well, New said, “although he remains a 19th century man” who would rather Eliza not be a detective at all.
“He’s in love with her and he doesn’t want her to be in danger,” New said.
In season 2 and 3, New said that “we begin to explore more of who Duke is … We will understand more and where he is coming from.
“With Eliza, in all honesty, rather than agreeing that she should be doing [detective work], I think he accepts it because he is tired and he knows there’s no point in fighting with her,” New laughs.
The will-they-won’t-they aspect to William and Eliza’s relationship is “a really difficult dance,” New said.
“I don’t want to frustrate people by almost bringing them together — and then not. There’s only so many times you can do that.”
Still, New noted that the show just isn’t solely about William and Eliza’s potential romance. It’s also about their friendship, she said.
“I know where I would like for them to end up, but I’m not going to be in any rush to get them there,” she said. “As a writer, you want to throw as many problems at love as possible.”
NEW CHARACTERS
Season 2 of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” will bring some new characters.
“We will be exploring more of Duke’s world,” New said, and because of that, a new character will be introduced, which she said is designed “to pull [him] out of his comfort zone.”
At work, Duke will have couple of new colleagues who, at first, you think one will benefit him and the other one won’t, she said. Like in season 1, there will be twists and turns thrown into the mix for season 2 to keep the viewers guessing and surprised at the end.
“We will see a fatherly aspect to Duke,” New said. “I think he would like to have children. I think he would make a really lovely father,” she added.
“Stuart Martin, who plays William, does [the part] so well,” New said, especially when it comes to comedic scenes.
“Stuart is very, very funny in real life and when he’s cross or under pressure as Duke [during filming,] I’m sitting and watching the monitors laughing,” she said. “He plays it so brilliantly!”
Eliza also has a new characters in her life in season 2. Mrs. Parker’s niece, Hattie, who is played by “the brilliant Jessie Cave,” will be present, New said. (Harry Potter fans will remember Cave as Lavender Brown.) Not returning for season 2 is Rupert Parker, who was played by Andrew Gower.
There are also two other new characters to watch. The sassy Clementine, played by Laura Rollins, is a friend of Mose, played by Ansu Kabia, who is enlisted to assist in some of Eliza’s sleuthing endeavors. Moses was a major player in season 1, and he will be returning for more action as Eliza’s “criminal assistant” in season 2.
Another new character for season 2 is the slippery Patrick Nash, played by Felix Scott, who runs the most successfully private detective agency in London. New notes that there is more-than-meets-the-eye when it comes to Nash, and she looks forward for fans to see what develops with his character in season 3, which will premiere Jan. 8, 2023 on PBS. “He’s not as cocky and confident as you might think,” she added.
Also returning for season 2 will be Mr. Potts, played by Simon Ludders, who may find a surprise touch of romance in his otherwise dreary world at the coroner’s office.
TAKE A LOOK
If you have never thought about watching a period drama, New hopes that you will take a look at “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.”
“There’s drama and comedy, crime and romance … I just feel there is something for everyone,” she adds. “Definitely give it a look.”
If you would like to catch up on the season 1 of “Miss Scarlet,” all six episodes are streaming now through Oct. 16 at https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/masterpiece/watch-online/ .
New also encouraged people to join online chats and discussions about the show because she loves the feedback.
“I do love hearing what people think,” she said.