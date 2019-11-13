— Part 7 of a series —
Editor’s note: In September, Greene County’s Accent began sharing stories about local residents’ recent travels. This is another installment in that series.
A girl from Walkertown and a boy from South Greene embark on a two week long journey to Europe. It sounds like the start of a joke, but for my wife Chelsey and I, it was reality — a long anticipated vacation in September.
Together, we joined our friends, Michael Huggins, his wife, Mary Moss Huggins, and Mollie Roberts for an incredible journey to the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.
Plans for the trip began when Michael and Mary (who attended Greeneville High School with Chelsey) relocated from Knoxville to Germany in summer 2018 for work. During their early days there, we realized this would be the opportunity for us to finally travel to Europe. Chelsey and I have long been something of Anglophiles, with a deep appreciation for English history and heritage.
As a political science major at ETSU, I’ve long been fascinated by the comparative political systems of Western Europe – particularly the UK’s parliamentary system. Though not an expert by any means, I have been following the Brexit saga and realized this was our “now or never opportunity” to travel to Europe. Once the UK leaves the European Union, travel in and out of the UK to other EU countries will become more difficult and time consuming. I joked with Chelsey, saying “We’ve got to go to England while it’s still in the EU.”
We flew into the United Kingdom on a Saturday. At the airport we were met by Mary, who took us to our Air BNB in the Shoreditch area. We made a point to stay at as many Air BNBs as possible as we feel like it gives a better sense of the local environment and culture than hotels. The Shoreditch area is in east London and is a diverse area that’s attracted may young professionals, artists, and musicians in recent years. The highlight of our stay in this area was a Jack the Ripper tour that the group did. Angie, our tour guide, was very knowledgeable and enthusiastic in sharing her lifelong “passion” of all things Jack the Ripper. As the tour was at night, it was eery walking the same alleyways and streets that Jack the Ripper’s victims walked before their deaths.
While we were in London, we visited The British Museum and saw many artifacts of the ancient world. The highlight for us in this visit was being able to see the Rosetta Stone and the large glass ceiling in the museum’s center court. Following our visit to the Museum, we visited St. Paul’s Cathedral. This was meaningful for my wife Chelsey, a lifelong admirer of Princess Diana, as this was the church that Princess Diana and Prince Charles were married in. While we were at the Cathedral, the boys choir was rehearsing for that evening’s evensong service. We were amazed by the acoustics of the Cathedral and the sheer size of the building.
Something we were unaware of was the existence of the American Memorial Chapel. During World War II, the east end of the Cathedral was destroyed during the Blitz. To memorialize and honor the American sacrifice and aid to the United Kingdom, this part of the Cathedral was rebuilt and named the American Memorial Chapel. At the center of the chapel is a roll of honor listing the 28,000 names of Americans stationed in the UK who gave their lives during the war. We were surprised to see various symbols of American states, our armed forces, and other national symbols in stained glass windows at St. Paul’s, and it was a moving experience for us all.
While in London we also paid a visit to the Tower of London and had a guided tour by a Yeowman Warder. The best part of this experience was seeing the British crown jewels in person. I don’t think one can appreciate the sheer size and weight of the state crown until you see it in person. That a Queen now in her 90s wears this crown (and with grace and poise) each year during the state opening of parliament is remarkable to me.
After the tour we had lunch at The Red Lion, a pub near Westminster Palace (where Parliament meets). The opinion of British food amongst the group was hit or miss. Some of us loved the food, other (including me) were less of a fan. I have had enough fish and chips and meat pies to last a lifetime. On the other hand, I did appreciate the variety of British ales. Their ales are served at room temperature, and their cask ales aren’t as carbonated as American style beers, allowing you to really appreciate the flavor.
Unfortunately, we were unable to tour Westminster Palace as there was a large demonstration against climate change, Boris Johnson, and Brexit (a reminder that America is not the only place in the world at the moment with deep political divisions). We were also disappointed not to be able to see Big Ben (or Elizabeth Tower as it’s properly known) as it is undergoing renovation and is currently covered in scaffolding.
We were able to take a guided tour of Westminster Abbey, which was absolutely stunning. I have seen many weddings and services on television but being inside of the Abbey and witnessing its sheer size was really quite something. For me, the moment that really hit home both the magnitude and significance of the building was during the tour when I realized I was standing on the very spot where the monarch is coronated. Also seeing the tombs of Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots was a highlight of the visit, particularly for Mollie Roberts who is something of an unofficial Tudor history expert.
Something that we all remarked on was the friendliness of the British people. I think we were expecting the British people to be reserved, quiet, and stoic, but at every place we visited, the people were polite, engaging, and curious. They seemed as fascinated by our Tennessee accents as we were by theirs. And the almost universal response from them at us revealing we were from Tennessee was “Oh Tennessee! That’s where Dolly Parton is from!” At first we were unsure if their response was sarcastic or in jest. But after lots of conversation we discovered that the English people really love Dolly Parton as much as we do.
One interaction that we still talk about is with Phyllis MacMahon, an Irish actress we met in a pub in London’s theatre district. We talked with her for nearly an hour about her life and experiences working as an actress and growing up in an orphanage in Ireland. She gave us vivid accounts of meeting members of the Royal Family, running into Princess Diana at a charity gala, and about the time Richard Burton brought Elizabeth Taylor into the very pub we were in and how they sat at the booth we were seated in. We exchanged our goodbyes, and being somewhat skeptical in nature, I confess that I doubted her identity and the stories she told — that is until I found her name and headshot on the Internet Movie Database. A lesson learned for me: always be more trusting of people.
We left London and traveled westward to the countryside. We stopped at Hampton Court, the site of Henry VIII’s court. The gardens at Hampton Court were spectacular (even in the persistent British rain). We then traveled westward to Windsor and spent time at Windsor Castle, the largest occupied castle in the world. We loved the tour of the castle and the views of the castle grounds that were provided in its opulent state rooms. As our tour of Windsor Castle was on a Sunday afternoon, we made a spur of the moment decision to attend an evensong service in St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. What a beautiful and moving experience that we will always remember! We sat in the quire stalls during the service. Afterwards we reviewed pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and discovered we had sat in the stalls where Princess Alexandria, the Honorable Lady Ogilvy (the Queen’s first cousin), her son James Ogilvy, and her brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent sat during the ceremony. It may be the first and only time in our lives that we ever sit in the same seat that a Prince and Princess have also sat in.
Our journey continued to the beautiful Cotswalds in the English countryside and a visit to the town of Winchcombe. While we were there we stayed at a beautiful guest house on the grounds of Sudeley Castle. Sudeley Castle’s immaculate gardens was a real treat. The chapel on the grounds is also the burial site of Katherine Parr, Henry VIII’s sixth and final wife. While in the Cotswalds, we visited Broadway Tower and discovered the second windiest place on Earth we had ever experienced (the first, of course, being Camp Creek).
From England we flew to the Netherlands for a visit to Amsterdam and Utrecht. Amsterdam is a fascinating city and its canals are beautiful in autumn. One of the first things we did in Amsterdam was have tea on the rooftop of the W Lounge. The weather was chilly, so hot tea was the perfect way to enjoy the day overlooking Amsterdam.
While in Amsterdam we took a canal ride through the various canals and learned much about the city. We had so many fascinating experiences in Amsterdam – from the cuisine, to the shopping, to the local history. We visited the Rijksmuseum, the national museum of art and history in the Netherlands. We particularly enjoyed seeing original Rembrandt pieces. The Rijkmuseum Research Library was very impressive and is a must see for any book lover.
As Philips is a corporate sponsor of the museum, there was a section of the museum that housed many different types of electronics and technologies the company had pioneered over the years. We laughed when we noted that many of the radios and television sets on display looked familiar, as my father Rick was an employee at Magnavox (and later Philips) here in Greeneville for many years.
During our visit to the Netherlands, we stayed in Utrecht, which is the fourth largest city in the Netherlands. Our Air BNB was on one of the central canals in Utrecht, and it was fascinating to watch the canal boats going by our bedroom window. While in Utrecht we visited the Rietveld Schröder House. The house was built in 1924 by Dutch architect Gerrit Rietveld and is the only house that is built completely in the spirit of the De Stijl art movement. The house was designed to seamlessly flow from outside to inside. The windows are hinged at 90-degree angles so that when opened, the corner of the room disappears. The upper floor of the house is unique as it is designed totally without internal walls. To create separate spaces, there is a system of sliding doors and removable panels. It is amazing to me that a house built a century ago was so forward thinking that it is still considered avant garde today.
We flew back into the United Kingdom from the Netherlands and journeyed to Edinburgh, Scotland. Edinburgh was perhaps my favorite city on our trip. The buildings and architecture are so picturesque that it constantly felt as though we were in a movie. Our first stop was to Edinburgh Castle, situated high above the city of Edinburgh. Following this we traveled down the Royal Mile and toured St. Giles Cathedral. St. Giles Cathedral is considered the “mother church of Worldwide Presbyterianism,” and was particularly meaningful to Chelsey and I, as we are both Presbyterians.
Our tour guide was an older gentleman named Andy, and he was so charming and knowledgeable. He led us on a personal tour of the Cathedral and went over the history of the Scottish reformation, John Knox, and the National Covenant. My favorite part of our Scottish journey was seeing the Thistle Chapel inside St. Giles Cathedral. The chapel was built in 1911 and was designed by architect Robert Lorimer. It was amazing to see the impressive carvings in the ceiling of thistles and other flowers, animals, and intricate angles.
We were so impressed by the hospitality and friendliness of the Scottish people. We also appreciated the similarities in the landscape between the Scottish highlands and our own mountains. At one point as we were driving on a highway near Edinburgh we remarked that it looked incredibly similar to the drive down the 107 Cutoff.
After our journey to Scotland, we took a train back to London to finish off our trip. We finished our trip in London with a tour of Kensington Palace. Kensington Palace is celebrating the 200th birthday of Queen Victoria, and we were able to see rare photos and portraits of her, her state jewelry and her crown.
We were so fortunate to have such an exciting trip and to be able to see all that we did. One of the highlights of our trip was to experience different cultures and different languages. Being a visitor in the Netherlands was the first time either of us had been in a country where English was not the primary language.
I would highly encourage anyone able to travel abroad at least one time in their life to explore a different culture and language.