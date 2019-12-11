Mohawk Christmas parade is Sunday at 2 p.m.
The parade starts at the Interstate 81 bridge on Phillipi Road and ends at Mohawk Post Office, an announcement said.
There is no registration fee for participants. Businesses, clubs, organizations, churches, floats, trucks, buses, mascots, horses and others are welcome.
Prizes for first- through third-place will be awarded for floats, and participants will line up on Porter Kite Road, the announcement said.
For more information, contact Sherry Smith at 423-552-5837 or Shannon Holzerman at 423-552-8316.