Music on the Square will host Momma Molasses in downtown Jonesborough this Friday, June 10.
The outdoor music series is taking place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening now through September 30. Showtime is 7 p.m.
“Momma Molasses’ music is soul stirringly resonate, and smothered in good old fashioned folk sentiment; blending Americana, Old-Time, Alt-Country, PiedmontBlues, Swing, Appalachian and Bluegrass music into a uniquely timeless sound. Harnessing her rolling contralto voice which scales over homespun finger-picked guitar, her sound is warm, rich, and passionate, with songs that embrace and captivate,” a news release says.
Music on the Square is a free event open to the public. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants, East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House, and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available. This week’s food truck is the Fork in the Road Concessions.
For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.