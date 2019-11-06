Last Friday, a kind man brought a gorgeous, stray Maine coon cat to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center. Tim Hogan relayed that he and his wife had spotted this cat at their house a few weeks prior and, feeling sorry for the hungry looking fella, began feeding him each day.
With cold, winter weather near, and knowing they were unable to keep him, the Hogans decided it was best to bring him to the Humane Society.
When Tim entered the Adoption Center, staff immediately scanned the cat for a microchip, and lo and behold, the cat was chipped! Humane Society staff researched the microchip number and discovered it was registered to Beth Isom from Morristown.
Because many pet owners forget or don’t realize they should always keep their pet’s microchip updated with the owner’s current phone number and address, staff worried that Beth’s contact information may no longer be accurate. Happily, in this case, Beth’s contact information was current. We were able to contact her to let her know that her cat had been found — many miles away in Greene County!
Beth couldn’t believe what she was hearing. Randy, the Maine coon, had been missing from her home in Morristown since April.
Though Beth had been searching for Randy and making lost posts on Facebook, she never heard a word about what may have happened to her precious cat. Sadly, Beth and her family began to lose hope that they would ever see him again.
When Beth received the call that, after 6 1/2 months, Randy was healthy and at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, she immediately made arrangements to bring him home. She has no idea how he could have found his way to Greene County, but suspects he may have hitched a ride with some unknowing person.
What a happy reunion it was when Randy and Beth were reunited. It brought happy tears to everyone’s eyes.
We hope Randy’s story will encourage others to have their pets microchipped. Microchipping your pet is low cost and the best way to ensure that your lost pet is reunited with you. All animal shelters and Humane Societies scan pets for microchips upon entry. As long as the owner keeps their contact information current with the microchip company, you can easily be contacted if your lost pet is found. If you find a stray pet, always have it scanned for a microchip at any animal shelter, Humane Society or veterinarian’s office.
More exciting news to share this week is our monthly adoption total announcement! We had 135 adoptions for the month of October. That is 135 dogs and cats from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and Greene County Animal Control that found their “furever” homes. And because they are spayed or neutered, this helps with the overpopulation of unwanted animals here in our county.
Thank you to each adopter and thank you to our supporters for making our adoption center a place that people here in Greene County and beyond visit to adopt from! We can’t do what we do without your support for your Humane Society!