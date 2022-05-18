Tommy DeCarlo was 12 years old when he first heard Boston’s debut album in 1976.
The young boy from Utica, New York never dreamed at the time that he would one day become the lead singer of the band that he came to idolize. But that’s exactly what happened in 2007.
Although Boston hasn’t toured since 2017, this hasn’t stopped DeCarlo from bringing the band’s music to the ears of its fans.
On Saturday, DeCarlo will be in Greeneville to perform “The Music of Boston” at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. He will be backed at the show by a full-band of talented musicians, which includes his son, Tommy DeCarlo, Jr., on guitar. This same band will also perform for the show’s opener Rudy Cardenas, an American Idol season six finalist, who will perform “The Music of Journey.” Show time is 7:30 p.m.
During a recent telephone interview, DeCarlo talked about his storybook rise from Boston fan to Boston lead singer.
He admitted that during his teenage years, music wasn’t his biggest passion. It was sports. However, around the age of 15, he taught himself to play the piano on an old upright that was in his family home.
“Singing was always something that I enjoyed. But music was a hobby for me back then. It was a thing that I did to occupy my time when I wasn’t playing sports.,” DeCarlo said.
His favorite band was Boston and he often found himself singing along to the band’s songs, such as “More Than a Feeling,” “Peace of Mind,” “Amanda” and “A Man I’ll Never Be.” He deeply admired the songwriting talent of Boston’s founder Tom Scholz and the vocal prowess of the band’s lead singer Brad Delp.
Years later, when DeCarlo’s sports participation became a thing of the past, his interest in music remained. He still loved the music of Boston and would often record himself singing covers of their music.
DeCarlo was working as a credit manager for a Home Depot in Charlotte, N.C., when he learned about the passing of Brad Delp in March of 2007. He was hit hard by the news of Delp’s death. To honor his vocal idol, DeCarlo penned a tribute song, entitled “A Man He’ll Always Be,” which was a nod to Boston’s hit tune “A Man I’ll Never Be.”
“After the suicide of Brad Delp, my daughter, Talia, suggested that I post a couple of my Boston cover songs on a MySpace page that she had set up for me,” DeCarlo said.
“I got a lot of really nice comments on the two songs I posted, and then, about a month or two later, I heard that there was a tribute show being planned to celebrate the life of Brad Delp. I just took a tremendous leap of faith and I sent my songs to the band Boston – never thinking in a million years that they would listen to them. But they did, and the next thing I know, I got a call from Tom Scholz inviting me to sing at the tribute show.”
The tribute concert had been organized by Delp’s children at the Bank of America Pavilion in Boston. “That was my very first performance, not only with Boston, but with any band,” DeCarlo said. “I had never been in a band before.”
Following the tribute show, DeCarlo was invited to join the band and go on tour.
“It was quite a blessing for Tom Scholz to give me that opportunity,” DeCarlo said. Scholz is the founder, main songwriter, and primary guitarist for Boston. He’s the only remaining original member.
Boston hasn’t performed live since the covid pandemic began, but DeCarlo said he’s hopeful that Scholz will one day decide to get the band back out in front of audiences once again.
In 2020, DeCarlo and his son released an album, entitled “Lightning Strikes Twice,” with their band DECARLO. The band has performed around the Charlotte area and up and down the East Coast.
At present, however, DeCarlo said he’s primarily involved in “The Music of Boston” shows and reconnecting with the fans of the legendary rock group.
“It’s been a blessing to get back out and perform live for the Boston fans who have had cabin fever after the long covid hibernation, and are wanting to get back out and experience the live music scene. We’re certainly excited and happy to be a part of that,” he said.
During the show, fans are treated to a full set of Boston classic hits from the 1970s and 80s with a top notch band of touring professionals, including August Zadra on lead guitar/vocals (Dennis DeYoung Band), Steve Ferlazzo on keyboards/vocals (Avril Lavigne/Nuno Bettencourt), John Douglas on drums (Sammy Hagar/Michael Anthony), Tommy DeCarlo Jr. on guitar/vocals, and Payton Villigan on bass/vocals.
Rudy Cardenas opens the shows with Journey classic hits, including the hits from both the Steve Perry and Gregg Rolie eras. Cardenas has had a long relationship with Journey music, dating back to 2007 when he debuted on American Idol singing “Open Arms” on national TV.
“We’re really excited to come out and perform for the fans who love the music. If you’re a Journey fan or a Boston fan, you’re going to get a really nice dose of both bands,” DeCarlo said. “The music is timeless. People love it and we love to perform it. So it’s a win-win all the way around.”
Tickets to the upcoming show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center start at $30 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.