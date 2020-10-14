When a law enforcement officer responds to a dispatch for a call, there’s no guarantee that the call will be what they expect when they arrive. Some calls, particularly those involving domestic violence and drugs, may evolve as officers are called to respond for the same individuals multiple times at the same or multiple locations.
In the first photo above, Greeneville Police Department Sgt. Nick Fillers, far right, and Patrol Officer Ethan Metcalf respond to what was originally called in as a welfare check for a woman at a business on Andrew Johnson Highway. After determining that the woman was not in any immediate danger or seeking assistance, both officers left the scene.
Later, they were called to another nearby business for a complaint about the woman and her male companion. Through careful observation and questioning, Metcalf, Fillers, and Lt. John Bishop, who also responded to assist, determined that the man had active warrants. Ultimately, he was arrested and found to be in possession of 6 grams of methamphetamine.
In the second photo above, Fillers, far left, detains the man while Bishop confirms his active warrants by cell phone and Metcalf gets his permission to search his cell phone. The man’s female companion, far right, was not arrested.
The third photo shows one of two bags containing a total of 6 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, found by Metcalf during intake procedures at the Greene County Detention Center.