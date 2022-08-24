The 15th annual Arts In The Park will return Sept. 17 to Morristown’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
This one-day celebration of the fine arts and crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applications from artists and crafters will be accepted through Sept. 3. It is open to Morristown Art Association member artists and area visual artists, artisans, and crafters “to showcase, display, sell, and demonstrate fine arts and crafts,” a news release says.
“The event will also feature exciting live performances, great food and refreshments, demonstrations, an art walk and children’s activities will add to the festival’s appeal,” the release adds.
The annual arts celebration is sponsored by the Morristown Art Association, Morristown Parks and Recreation, and the Rose Center Council For The Arts.
Entry to the event is free.
“Arts In The Park is a juried event,” the release adds. “Every applying artist is juried. Work should exhibit excellence in technique and concept and show imagination and the mark of individuality.
“All work must be original to and created by the exhibitor. Work other than that of the applying artist is not accepted,” the release says. “The jury committee reserves the right to eliminate any item or booth that does not meet these criteria.”