Want to experience Bays Mountain Park’s trails in a whole new way? Now’s your chance to hit the trails on your mountain bike — at night.
Join a group of riders through the forest on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, November through February. Each ride begins at 6 p.m., lasts one to two hours and will be led by Reedy Creek Bicycles, a release says. There’s no age or skill level restrictions for this free program.
Riders should arrive early in time for a prompt 6 p.m. departure — no late arrivals will be permitted to catch up. Wear appropriate safety gear for mountain biking, including a helmet. Flashlights or headlamps are recommended.
All riders should be prepared to complete and sign a waiver before hitting the trails.
2020-2021 Night Ride Dates:
- November 10 & 24
- December 8 & 22
- January 12 & 26
- February 9 & 23
All dates are subject to weather and trail conditions. For more information about Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.