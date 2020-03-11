Do you like Mountain Biking? Join fellow bikers on Wednesday March 11, at 6 p.m. to see the final presentation and design for the Erwin Bike Park. A representative from IMBA will be presenting the plan that will include 10 miles of trails including multi-use trails to accommodate non-bikers. Anyone interested is invited to view the plan at Erwin Outdoor Supply.
