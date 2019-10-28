UNICOI — Mountain Harvest Kitchen, a regional food business incubator, will host a strategic plan kick-off presentation Nov. 6 at the Unicoi Tourist Information Center.
The program is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 106 Unicoi Village Place, Unicoi.
The planning process has involved a series of public engagement meetings with feedback from nearly 100 individuals as well as an extensive review of the state of the industry to compare similar programs to current operations, an announcement said.
“To better understand the needs of the community, we sought wide-ranging input from small food businesses, farmers, entrepreneurial development advocates, and other key stakeholders,” Mountain Harvest Kitchen Director Lee Manning said.
The 2020 Strategic Plan will serve as a guide directing the future of the program and outlines organizational goals for how MHK can respond to the critical gaps in the region’s food business ecosystem and contribute to the economic activity, the release said.
The MHK programs help emerging food entrepreneurs from pre-concept to an established food business by provided access to commercial kitchen space and the industry specific education assistance for members.
“Identifying potential partners for future activity is an important part of this process,” Ashley Shelton, communications director for the Town of Unicoi said. “We look forward to collaborating to create jobs, generate economic activity, and contribute to the community vibrancy.”
The 2020 MHK Strategic Plan kick-off presentation is free, light lunch will be served, public input is welcome, and interested persons are invited to attend and participate, the release said.
For more information, contact mountainharvestkitchen@gmail.com or 423-330-9650.